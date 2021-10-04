CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astound Commerce Launches Value Exchange Index Dashboard

Cover picture for the articleNew Data Tracker Provides Groundbreaking Insight Into Commerce Touchpoints. Digital commerce specialist Astound Commerce launched its Value Exchange Index dashboard (VEI) today. The offering marks a new era in the measurement of brand performance across digital commerce touchpoints, with the always-on dashboard auditing real-time data from over 50 major brands. VEI reveals brand experience capabilities across digital commerce touchpoints via web and mobile channels, and across a range of retail verticals including apparel, beauty/personal care, home/garden, footwear and gifting. The data assesses specific metrics, allowing Astound to apply a Value Exchange Index score to brands.

