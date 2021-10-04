Returning MN firefighters talk about aiding in Ida recovery effort

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota firefighters have returned home after helping communities ravaged by Hurricane Ida. Twenty-two firefighters from nine different departments spent more than two weeks in Louisiana, clearing debris, handing out water and tarps, and covering shifts at fire stations. The category four hurricane struck the gulf shore a month ago, costing billions of dollars in damage. The firefighters from Minnesota who ventured to help say they were met with southern hospitality. “The people in Louisiana are probably some of the nicest, most humble people I have ever met in my life,” said Joe Bolstad, of the Plymouth Fire Department. “They were very hospitable, looking to feed us and take care of us even though we were there to help them.” The storm killed more than 100 people up and down the East Coast. Thousands in Louisiana still remain without power. More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online ‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems Some Democrats Fear ‘Massive National Blowback’ If MPD Replaced Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1

