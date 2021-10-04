CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Returning MN firefighters talk about aiding in Ida recovery effort

By Minnesota News Network
krrw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-two Minnesota firefighters from nine departments are back home following a 15-day mission in Louisiana to aid in the recovery effort from Hurricane Ida. Assistant Fire Chief Ward Parker from Eden Prairie says some of the firefighters were also sent in four-person teams to respond to medical and carbon monoxide calls, putting out rubbish fires, and dealing with arcing wires and vehicle crashes.

krrw.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Firefighters Return From Helping Louisianans Impacted By Hurricane Ida

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota firefighters have returned home after helping communities ravaged by Hurricane Ida. Twenty-two firefighters from nine different departments spent more than two weeks in Louisiana, clearing debris, handing out water and tarps, and covering shifts at fire stations. The category four hurricane struck the gulf shore a month ago, costing billions of dollars in damage. The firefighters from Minnesota who ventured to help say they were met with southern hospitality. “The people in Louisiana are probably some of the nicest, most humble people I have ever met in my life,” said Joe Bolstad, of the Plymouth Fire Department. “They were very hospitable, looking to feed us and take care of us even though we were there to help them.” The storm killed more than 100 people up and down the East Coast. Thousands in Louisiana still remain without power.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online ‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems Some Democrats Fear ‘Massive National Blowback’ If MPD Replaced Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1
MINNESOTA STATE
Devils Lake Daily Journal

North Dakota Firefighters return from Hurricane Ida support mission

NORTH DAKOTA . – A group of 15 firefighters from the Williston, Williston Rural, Bismarck Rural and Dickinson Fire Departments returned today after two weeks supporting Hurricane Ida recovery efforts along the Gulf Coast. Gov. Doug Burgum this month approved an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request from the state...
WILLISTON, ND
cbtnews.com

The aftermath of Hurricane Ida: NJ Car Pres. Jim Appleton talks recovery efforts

It has been some time since Hurricane Ida bombarded the Gulfcoast and Northeast with severe flooding. According to Carfax, 212,000 vehicles were potentially damaged by the storm. On today’s show, we’re pleased to welcome the President of New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers (NJ Car), Jim Appleton, to give us a glance at recovery efforts still happening in his state and we’ll also get into the coalition’s agenda as we enter the final quarter of 2021.
ENVIRONMENT
KTBS

Ask The Trooper: Hurricane Ida Recovery Efforts

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s “Ask the Trooper” segment, KTBS spoke with Trooper Johnathan Odom about recovery efforts that continue in south Louisiana one month after Hurricane Ida. One of the many groups that stepped up to help those...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Minnesota State
hometownsource.com

Minnesota firefighters share experiences from Hurricane Ida recovery

Eden Prairie, West Metro firefighters among those who traveled south. Last month, 22 Minnesota firefighters, including several from metro area departments, answered the call for mutual aid through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to assist in clean-up and to provide backup for Louisiana emergency personnel in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
MINNESOTA STATE
wwno.org

Louisiana Considered: Louisiana Still Hasn’t Received Sufficient Federal Aid For Storm Recovery, Rep. Tanner Magee Discusses Recovery Efforts In Houma, Investigating Racism In Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office

Hosts Patrick Madden and Stephanie Grace discuss New Orleans’ ongoing “trash crisis” and the federal government’s failure to provide assistance to Louisiana state and local governments after hurricanes Ida, Laura and Delta. State Representative Tanner Magee of Houma discusses what his constituents need from FEMA and legislators to rebuild from...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Ida#Firefighters
Washington Post

Alabama man dies after being turned away from 43 hospitals as covid packs ICUs, family says

When Ray DeMonia was having a cardiac emergency last month, his Alabama family waited anxiously for a nearby hospital with available space in its intensive care unit. But in a state where coronavirus infections and unvaccinated patients have overwhelmed hospitals in recent months, finding an available ICU bed was an ordeal. It was so difficult, his family wrote this month, that the hospital in his hometown of Cullman, Ala., contacted 43 others in three states — and all were unable to give him the care he needed.
ALABAMA STATE
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

‘No One Else Is Willing To Take That Vaccine’: Committee Hears Concerns About Plunging Staff Levels Over Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A committee heard concerns that workers are leaving nursing homes and state jobs because they must be vaccinated or get tested regularly. Minnesota has about 36,000 state workers, and 26,000 of them report to offices and workplaces — and therefore must be vaccinated. Abbie Tiemann, a certified nursing assistant, described plunging staff levels at the nursing home she worked at, which she did not name. “At our facility, we currently have a 40% to 45% vaccination rate for staff,” Tiemann said. “We’ve come to the point where no one else is willing to take that vaccine. I am one of...
HEALTH
Bring Me The News

4 major Minnesota hospitals reveal how many COVID-19 patients are fully vaccinated, unvaccinated

While the COVID vaccines are shown to be effective albeit not bulletproof at preventing infection from the virus, their effectiveness at preventing hospitalization and death is much greater. Four Minnesota healthcare institutions provided specific data that shows the percentage of hospitalized COVID-19 patients who are fully vaccinated, and how many...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fortune

COVID deaths are up 40%. These states are running low on ICU beds and health workers

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Eighteen months into the pandemic, COVID is again pushing America’s health care infrastructure to a breaking point, with intensive care units at capacity and shortages of health workers being reported widely across the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Time is up for some Minnesota health care workers to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Many health systems are requiring them, and Friday is the deadline for employees at Hennepin Health care, Essentia and Allina Health. WCCO spoke to an Allina Health nurse who wished to stay anonymous in fear of employer retaliation. She said the vaccine mandate ignited concerns over losing jobs. She added that she knows a couple of people who will be fired. Fortunately, her religious exemption was approved. “Aborted fetal tissues was used to come up with the COVID injection. As a...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Authorities Get Dozens of Reports About Brian Laundrie Sightings in North Carolina

The hunt for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie continues. Only now, reports are flooding in about Laundrie being spotted in North Carolina. Earlier this week, Florida resident Dennis Davis claimed he saw Laundrie on the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina, near the border of Tennessee. Davis called 911 on Saturday, after the incident, and on Monday he released the full call with the dispatcher to Brian Entin of NewsNationNow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

University Of Minnesota Researchers Find Those Who’ve Had COVID Get Huge Immunity Boost From Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data is out on how well COVID-19 vaccines work in those who’ve already been infected, and that cutting-edge research is coming from Minnesota. More than 1,000 Minnesotans did test positive for the virus, leaving some to wonder if those who do have natural immunity actually need to get vaccinated. It turns out the answer to that question was actually discovered on the University of Minnesota campus. WCCO spoke with U immunologist Dr. Marc Jenkins. “We wanted to know like how does the immunity you get from the vaccine compare to the kind of immunity you get from the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Officials Giving Some Workers, Students Extra Days To Meet COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is giving some workers and students a few extra days to meet the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The announcement was made during the city’s COVID-19 briefing Wednesday morning. Students and faculty at universities, as well as staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities must get at least one dose of a COVID vaccine by next Friday, Oct. 15. All other healthcare workers, such as home health aides, now have until Friday, Oct. 20 to get one dose. “My hope is that this additional time will help to get all of these workers over the last hurdles to accepting vaccination,” Dr. Bettigole said. “As always, if a business or an institution wants to be more strict, they can be.” The previous deadline required people to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 by next Friday, Oct. 15.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy