Denver Broncos suffer first loss of season as QB Teddy Bridgewater leaves game with concussion

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens after suffering a concussion late in the second quarter. The veteran quarterback took a hard hit by Baltimore linebacker Odafe Oweh on a pass attempt, occurring on Denver’s final possession of the first half. Bridgewater finished the day completing seven of 16 pass attempts for 65 yards and one touchdown. He has five touchdown passes on the season with no interceptions.

