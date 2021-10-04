Bear incidents are rising in the North Bay. Biologists sent in a wildlife tracker to find out why
For more stories like this, check out The Chronicle’s weekly Travel newsletter! Sign up here. Meghan Walla-Murphy stooped to examine a twisted pile of dried poop, obscured by golden grass on an arid ridge in eastern Napa County. It may have belonged to one of the feral pigs that run rampant in the area. Or it may have been evidence of black bears, whose presence in Wine Country appears to be on the rise.www.sfchronicle.com
Comments / 1