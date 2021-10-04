Early NFL Week 5 Waiver Wire Targets: Chicago Bears RB Damien Williams, San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance
After a somewhat boring set of waivers options last week, there are a couple of very intriguing pickups ahead of Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season. Around this point of the season is when you should consider offering up sizable chunks of FAB to grab valuable players. Don’t forget — every good player you let slip through the cracks on waivers will end up improving another team in your league.www.pff.com
Comments / 0