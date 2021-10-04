CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

‘It looked like Godzilla, Jr.’: Alligator attacks woman who fell into St. Pete canal, officials say

By Athina Morris, Jeff Patterson
 10 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials say a homeless woman was attacked by an alligator in St. Petersburg Monday morning.

The attack happened around 6 a.m. in the 1800 block of 4th Street South.

A St. Pete Fire Rescue spokesman said the woman had been resting on a seawall and was attacked after she fell into the canal just off of 4th Street.

The woman, who is in her late 50s, suffered serious injuries to her arm, hand and leg and was rushed to Bayfront Health as a trauma alert. She is listed in stable condition.

The FWC says a licensed trapper was then called to the area and removed an alligator measuring ten feet, eleven inches.

Chris Bogan lives near the area where the attack occurred and he says he’s seen a large alligator in the creek before.

“Well, I was walking across this bridge here and just down there I saw this 8,9-foot gator. It was, it looked like Godzilla Jr,” said Bogan.

Note: Officials previously said the woman was sleeping in the mangroves before the attack, but a corrected release states the attack happened after she fell into the canal. This story has been updated.

Comments / 12

Sherry Brigham
10d ago

Prayers to her 🙏🏼💔🙏🏼Sadd!But, she should've know, Living in Fl. if there's water there is Gator's near by & in the water 🐊🏝

