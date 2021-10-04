COVID in California: Delta variant caused a spike in nursing home deaths, study finds
A rising tide of workers requesting religious exemptions to workplace vaccination mandates is making it difficult for employers to discern legitimate requests from spurious ones. It’s raising questions about how to accommodate workers once the requests are granted. California will become the first state in the U.S. to require children in schools to be vaccinated against COVID-19, starting Jan. 1 or July 1, depending on when the vaccines are approved by the FDA for younger age groups. While COVID is expected to linger for years, experts are hopeful that in the Bay Area, the worst may be in the past. And the drugmaker Merck has announced that its experimental oral antiviral drug halved the risk of COVID hospitalizations and deaths in a new study.www.sfchronicle.com
Comments / 4