California State

COVID in California: Delta variant caused a spike in nursing home deaths, study finds

By Aidin Vaziri, Rita Beamish, Anna Buchmann,
San Francisco Chronicle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rising tide of workers requesting religious exemptions to workplace vaccination mandates is making it difficult for employers to discern legitimate requests from spurious ones. It’s raising questions about how to accommodate workers once the requests are granted. California will become the first state in the U.S. to require children in schools to be vaccinated against COVID-19, starting Jan. 1 or July 1, depending on when the vaccines are approved by the FDA for younger age groups. While COVID is expected to linger for years, experts are hopeful that in the Bay Area, the worst may be in the past. And the drugmaker Merck has announced that its experimental oral antiviral drug halved the risk of COVID hospitalizations and deaths in a new study.

Boston

COVID-19 deaths eclipse 700,000 in US as delta variant rages

“If we had been more effective in our vaccination, then I think it’s fair to say, we could have prevented 90% of those deaths,” since mid-June. It’s a milestone that by all accounts didn’t have to happen this soon. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 700,000 late Friday —...
BOSTON, MA
healthday.com

U.S. Nursing Home Deaths Rise as Delta Spreads

MONDAY, Oct. 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There has been a significant increase in COVID-19-related deaths in nursing homes as the highly contagious delta spreads across the country, a new analysis shows. "While the vast majority of COVID-19 deaths happened outside of nursing homes in July and August, the high...
HEALTH SERVICES
contagionlive.com

Delta Variant Causes Unprecedented COVID-19 Disease in Children

The Arkansas Health Department’s research showed that, as with the rest of the population, Delta is severely infectious for children. COVID-19 is commonly believed to cause mild to asymptomatic cases when contracted by children (18 years of age and younger). However, the emergence of the more infectious Delta variant (B.1.617.2) as the dominant strain in Arkansas led the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) to investigate whether this is still the case.
KIDS
SlashGear

US COVID-19 deaths reach 700,000 amid spike in delta cases

As of the latest figures on Friday, the United States has reached 700,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, a grim milestone amid anti-vax sentiments and continued misinformation. The deaths are largely now driven by the delta variant, which is highly contagious and particularly dangerous for people who remain unvaccinated.
U.S. POLITICS
WETM 18 News

Spike in COVID-related deaths seen in Southern Tier and United States as delta variant rages

NEW YORK (WETM/AP) – It’s a milestone that by all accounts didn’t have to happen this soon. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 700,000 late Friday — a number greater than the population of Boston. The last 100,000 deaths occurred during a time when vaccines — which overwhelmingly prevent deaths, hospitalizations and serious illness […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOL-TV

COVID surge caused by delta variant starting to subside in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A two-month surge in COVID-19 infections in Ohio appears to be easing, state data shows. On Oct. 1, the average rate of new infections by day fell to about 5,000, down from a recent high of about 7,400 per day in mid-September. While less pronounced, the number...
OHIO STATE
ajmc.com

What We’re Reading: Delta Variant in Nursing Homes; Financial Burden of COVID-19 Hospitalization; Heat Wave Impact During Pregnancy

Analysis finds significant spike in deaths among nursing home residents due to the Delta variant; hospitalization charges for patients with COVID-19 vary widely; spotlighting the threat of heat waves and extreme weather conditions for pregnant women. Delta Variant Linked With Spike in Deaths for Nursing Home Residents. As reported by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Officials Boast Good Vaccination Rates Even As Commonwealth Remains Hotspot For Coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania reached a grim milestone Tuesday, reporting 30,000 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. While infection rates in 45 other states have either dropped or leveled off, the Keystone State is still considered a hot spot for the virus. Pennsylvania officials boast of good vaccination rates, but still, the commonwealth has more new cases of COVID every day than almost every other state. The colors on the state map have lightened, indicating COVID cases have dropped, but Pennsylvania is still averaging 4,000 to 5,000 new cases per day. It’s considered a hot spot, along with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
San Francisco Chronicle

Study shows California less affected by labor loss compared to other states, but that's not necessarily good news

States with the highest unemployment rates appear to be less affected by labor shortages roiling many industries across the U.S. — including California. But that’s not quite good news, as this is also a measure of the ongoing negative impact of the pandemic on the economies of California and other states, experts said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Harvard Health

Study finds kids to be potential spreaders of COVID-19 and emerging variants

By studying 110 children aged two weeks to 21 years who tested positive for COVID-19 at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) or urgent care clinics, researchers confirmed earlier findings that infants, children and adolescents are equally capable of carrying high levels of live, replicating SARS-CoV-2 in their respiratory secretions. The researchers...
KIDS
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: Nursing schools see applications rise, despite COVID burnout

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
TIME

The Delta Variant Is Forcing New Zealand To Find a Safe Way Out of Its 'Zero-COVID' Strategy

For much of the pandemic, Aotearoa New Zealand’s COVID-19 response has ranked as one of the best in the world. We have been living in a parallel world, one of a small handful of countries to follow an elimination strategy. That strategy has meant that we have had very few COVID-19 cases and deaths. And when I say very few, I mean it. Until August this year, there had been just over 2,800 confirmed cases and 26 deaths. We have lived much of the pandemic with daily life almost unrestricted. As someone who follows the global situation closely it has been surreal. I’ve spent much of this pandemic worried that New Zealanders were becoming complacent to the threat posed by COVID-19. Then in the middle of August, the delta variant arrived from Australia. In a little over two months our confirmed cases have risen to over 4,700 and two more people have died. Now we’re beginning to experience what happens when delta and inequality collide.
PUBLIC HEALTH

