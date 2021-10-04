Crow Museum presents U.S. debut of ‘The Critical Dictionary of Southeast Asia’

“Southeast Asia is a region ... characterized by an unruly plurality of languages, ethnicities and belief systems,” according to artist Ho Tzu Nyen. He delves into this plurality in an exhibit called “The Critical Dictionary of Southeast Asia,” which is making its U.S. debut at the Crow Museum of Asian Art. A moving-image installation that weaves together texts, photos, music and found footage, the exhibit explains from A to Z the impressive diversity in the region.