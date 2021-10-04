CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Bomb at Kabul mosque kills five civilians

Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast outside a Kabul mosque, Sunday, a Taliban official said. It was the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since US forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion...

www.avpress.com

PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Afghan baby passed to US Marine at Kabul airport now living with family in Arizona

The Afghan baby who received global attention after being passed to a Marine at Kabul Airport during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan is safe and living with her parents in Arizona.Images of the then-16 day old child being handed over barbed wire fencing as surging crowds tried to reach US military flights symbolised the desperate plight of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban.Now two months old, baby Liya’s harrowing escape story is now being told for the first time.Speaking to AZfamily.com, her father Hameed revealed he was standing next to the US Marine who lifted his child to...
RELATIONSHIPS
Vice

Bodies Hang From Cranes After the Taliban Announces Return of Executions

Punitive executions and amputations are set to resume in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, following an announcement by the group’s notorious former head of religious police who told the media that such measures were “necessary for security.”. Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, who was the chief enforcer of the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islamic law...
WORLD
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
Afghanistan
Public Safety
Middle East
Gazette

Taliban petition to resume international flights from Kabul

The Taliban are now calling for international flights out of Afghanistan to resume, claiming the issues at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul have been resolved nearly a month after the United States's military withdrawal from the region. "As the problems at Kabul International Airport have been resolved and the...
LIFESTYLE
CBS News

CBS News producer on the "nightmares" of reporting his country's chaotic 2nd fall into Taliban hands

Ahmad Mukhtar has been a CBS News producer and reporter in Afghanistan since 2009. He is currently based outside the country. In early May, I stood on the rooftop of Kabul's Serena hotel discussing with colleagues how soon the Taliban might arrive in the Afghan capital. I was optimistic that ongoing peace talks in Qatar would produce a result. In the worst-case scenario of a complete American withdrawal, most people, including myself, believed it would still take the Taliban a few years to overrun Kabul.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Now in power, Taliban set sights on Afghan drug underworld

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Now the uncontested rulers of Afghanistan, the Taliban have set their sights on stamping out the scourge of narcotics addiction, even if by force. At nightfall, the battle-hardened fighters-turned-policemen scour the capital’s drug-ravaged underworld. Below Kabul’s bustling city bridges, amid piles of garbage and streams of filthy water, hundreds of homeless men addicted to heroin and methamphetamines are rounded up, beaten and forcibly taken to treatment centers. The Associated Press gained rare access to one such raid last week.
WORLD
CBS News

Afghanistan explosion leaves at least 100 dead and wounded, Taliban official says

An explosion went off Friday among Shiite Muslim worshippers at a mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing or wounding at least 100 people, a Taliban police official said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which took place in Kunduz, the capital of Kunduz province, but militants from the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan have a long history of attacking Afghanistan's Shiite Muslim minority.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Taliban say four Islamic State members captured near Kabul

KABUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Taliban forces raided an area west of Kabul and captured four members of an Islamic State cell, the movement's main spokesman said on Wednesday. The raid, in Paghman district just outside the Afghan capital, followed a bomb attack on a mosque on Sunday claimed by Islamic State, which has mounted a series of operations since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in August.
WORLD
The Independent

Major blast kills many Shia worshippers in Afghan mosque, Taliban official confirms

A major blast hit a mosque in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Kunduz, resulting in multiple deaths, a Taliban official said on Friday.“This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots ... as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that a special unit was arriving at the scene to investigate.News agency AFP confirmed that the blast left 15 dead and over 90 wounded, according to an MSF hospital source.It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack or the victims’ identities. But on Fridays a large number of Muslim worshippers gathering in mosques to perform Friday prayers, the most prominent Islamic ritual of the week. More to follow… Read More Who are the key members of the Taliban’s new all-male government?It’s wishful thinking to believe in a more moderate TalibanTaliban rename women’s ministry as office for group’s moral police
RELIGION
The Independent

Afghanistan: IS claims responsibility for deadly mosque attack in Kunduz, killing at least 46

The Islamic State group have claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide attack on a Shia mosque in the Afghan province of Kunduz, which killed at least 46 people.The claim, carried by the IS-linked Aamaq news agency and cited by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant postings, came just hours after the blast tore through the packed Said Abad mosque.“This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots... as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that a special unit was...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Suicide bomber kills at least 55 at Shiite mosque in Afghanistan

A suicide bomb attack on worshippers at a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz has killed at least 55 people in the bloodiest assault since US forces left the country in August. Scores more victims from the minority community were wounded in Friday's blast, which was claimed by the Islamic State group and appeared designed to further destabilise Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover. The regional branch of the rabidly sectarian IS has repeatedly targeted Shiites in Afghanistan. It is a Sunni Islamist group like the Taliban, but the two are bitter rivals. "It was a very terrifying incident," said a teacher in Kunduz, who lives near the mosque.
MIDDLE EAST
Gazette

Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video

EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan local police officer, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room. The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

