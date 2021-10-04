Pedestrian hit, killed in crash Sunday night, police say

MILWAUKEE -- A woman was killed when a driver hit her with their car in Milwaukee Sunday night, the Milwaukee Police Department says.

It happened near N. Bourbon St. and W. Fond du Lac Ave.

The Medical Examiner's Office confirms they were called to the scene for a fatality, and that the victim was an adult woman.

"I do walk to the store over here often, and there is sometimes reckless driving, so it doesn't surprise me...It's messed up," Danielle Stewart, who lives in the neighborhood, says.

Police have not released any other information at this time. Check back often for more details.

