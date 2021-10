The official Youtube channel for Atlus Japan has shared the 117th Daily Demon video for the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V. This entry highlights Andras, the 63rd demon labeled in the Ars Goetia book. His distinct appearance consists of a humanoid body shape coupled with angelic wings and an owl head. He is known for being one of the more dangerous and vicious demons to summon due to how he kills his casters and their attendants with little notice if they are in his field of attack. Additionally, he can control the feeling of rage embedded within somebody to lash out against another.

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO