Not Even DNA Could Solve These 16 Homicides in Maine Since 2000

Even in the age of DNA testing and other technical advances, 16 murders in Maine have gone unsolved in the past 20 years. The state actually has 75 unsolved homicides. But the older cases seem to make more sense, with detectives trying to solve the crimes without all the newest advantages at their disposal. Without DNA testing, sometimes there simply isn't enough evidence to conclusively point to a killer. How frustrating it must be for police, when they're sure they know who the murderer is, but they don't have the evidence to prove it.