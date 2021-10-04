Willmar City Council approves featured bike and pedestrian routes to be marked with new signage

At the Sept. 20 Willmar City Council meeting, the new Willmar pedestrian and bike route system, created by Willmar Bikes with help from both the Willmar and the Kandiyohi County public works departments, was approved unanimously. The plan creates 10 featured routes out of the miles and miles of trails and bike routes found in the city. The routes will use nearly 85 percent of the biking and pedestrian infrastructure already in Willmar.