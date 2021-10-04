CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dungeon Encounters RPG Announced For PS4 & Switch

By Marques
gamingideology.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix did at the Tokyo Game Show Dungeon Encounters announced for PS4 and Switch. A trailer shows the role play in a moving image. Dungeon Encounters was led by Hiroyuki Ito, a longtime collaborator at the Final FantasySeries, developed and produced by Hiroaki Kato (Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age) produced. The title puts the players’ strategic skills to the test with 100 challenging levels. You move on a 2D grid and lead expeditions to explore the depths of an unusual maze. Players must prepare to overcome countless obstacles, win battles and defeat monsters to outwit the smart game system and reach the lowest level of the dungeon. You have to be strategic to survive!

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Related
PlayStation LifeStyle

Deltarune Chapter 2 Releases for Free on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Following the console release of Deltarune Chapter 1 earlier this year, Undertale creator Toby Fox has announced that Chapter 2 is now available for free on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. The second chapter is currently available as a free update to those who already downloaded the first chapter, and the game is now titled Deltarune Chapter 1&2 for those who have not yet played it at all.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

RPG Asdivine Saga releasing on Switch next week

Kemco and Exe-Create are soon rolling out another RPG for Switch, as Asdivine Saga will be appearing on the system in just a few days. According to an eShop listing, it’s scheduled for September 30. Learn more about Asdivine Saga by reading up on the following overview:. In a world...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Yurukill for PS5, PS4, Switch, & PC Gets New Trailers Showing Bullet Hell Gameplay

Today Izanagi Games released plenty of trailers of the escape game/bullet hell shoot ’em up hybrid Yurukill: The Calumniation Games. We get to see the bullet hell part of the game for most of the all characters (we recently saw their own trailers including Kristina Kobayashi, Allan Poe Akechi, Keiichi Oka, Hanaka Ichirin, Izane Akegarasu, Gentoku Omuro, Kagura Kagutsuchi, Raita Yamada, Futa Yamada, Sengoku Shunju, Rina Azami, and the host of the Yurukill Games, Binko).
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nobuo Uematsu
Person
Atb
gamefreaks365.com

Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo is coming to Switch and PS4 in November

Fans of the classic Star Wars movies are in for a treat. Star Wars Racer and Star Wars Republic Commando are getting a physical bundle on PS4 and Switch. We talked about THQ Nordic’s upcoming release for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection, last week, but there was another collection that slipped under the table. THQ Nordic has also listed Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo on Amazon, a game combo that was previously released on Switch and PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

The Caligula Effect 2 PS4, Switch Game's Trailer Previews Characters

Game launches in N. America on October 19, Europe on October 22. NIS America began streaming a character trailer for FuRyu's The Caligula Effect 2 sequel game on Monday. The game will launch for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on October 19 in North America and on October 22 in Europe.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Announces Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse

Dungeons & Dragons has announced a new rulebook called Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse. This new rulebook was announced at the "Future of D&D" panel today at D&D Celebration, a streaming event held to celebrate the release of the new adventure book The Wild Beyond the Witchlight. The new book is a collection of content from previously released D&D rulebooks, including 30 playable races found outside of the Player's Handbook. Also included in the book are 250 monster statblocks, many of which were revised and streamlined in response to player feedback. The book will be released as part of an upcoming Rules Expansion Gift Set released in January 2022 and then as a separate book later in the year.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps4#Fantasy#Ps4 And Switch#The Final Fantasyseries
cgmagonline.com

Dungeons & Dragons Rules Expansion Gift Set Announced for 2022

Wizards of the Coast has announced a new Dungeons & Dragons Rules Expansion gift set to release on January 25, 2022. Announced during the “Future of D&D” panel, the box set packs in new printings of two classic rule expansions, Xanathar’s Guide to Everything and Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything. A new volume will also be included titled Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse, which collects and revises a ton of D&D material released since the launch of the fifth edition. While the box set will be available on January 25, the Monsters of the Multiverse volume will be available as a standalone version later in the year, both physically and digitally. Fans can keep using older content, but apparently a copy of Monsters of the Multiverse is “necessary to access all the new and updated content.”
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars CardBased Role Playing Game for PS4 and Switch Presented

Square Enix stops Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars for PS4 and Switch. An accompanying trailer introduces the cardbased roleplaying game in more detail. In Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars Players will experience a story set long ago in a mysterious world guided by the voice of the gamemaster (gamemaster, Todd Haberkorn). The role play describes a world of swords and sorcery and is told entirely with cards.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Yurukill for PS5, PS4, Switch, & PC Gets New Trailer Featuring Theme Song Performed by Saori Hayami

Today Izanagi Games released a new trailer of the escape game/bullet hell shoot ’em up hybrid Yurukill: The Calumniation Games. We get another introduction of the whole cast (we recently saw their own trailers including Kristina Kobayashi, Allan Poe Akechi, Keiichi Oka, Hanaka Ichirin, Izane Akegarasu, Gentoku Omuro, Kagura Kagutsuchi, Raita Yamada, Futa Yamada, Sengoku Shunju, Rina Azami, and the host of the Yurukill Games, Binko), and we listen to the theme song “Black Innocence” performed by Rina’s voice actress Saori Hayami.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Sega Announces “Choose Your Ending” Smartphone RPG Sin Chronicle

Sega has officially announced Sin Chronicle, their new smartphone RPG announced last month ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2021. Sin Chronicle is a “choose your ending” smartphone RPG coming to both iOS and Android on December 15 in Japan. Pre-registration is also now available via the iOS App Store and the Android Google Play store.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
bloody-disgusting.com

[Trailer] ‘Castlevania Advance Collection’ Available Now For PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox And PC

After the week’s info leaks, Konami has finally announced the Castlevania Advance Collection. Best of all, it’s available right now!. As reported earlier in the week, the collection contains the three Game Boy Advance titles in Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, as well as the SNES remake of Castlevania: Rondo of Blood in Castlevania: Dracula X.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Off-the-wall RPG Disco Elysium is Coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch This October

After landing on the PlayStation, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is getting a Nintendo Switch and Xbox release. If you’ve not played Disco Elysium, you might wonder what the fuss is about. True, its art style is absolutely gorgeous, but there’s more to it than that. The writing has been the subject of a great deal of praise but what makes it stand out is the lack of actual combat; it has more in common with a GM-led paper and pen RPG than it does with Baldur’s Gate or any other CRPGs.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Metal Dogs coming to PS4, Switch this winter

Metal Max spin-off roguelite action game Metal Dogs, which first launched in Early Access for PC via Steam on August 24, will launch for PlayStation 4 and Switch this winter, developer 24Frame announced. The console versions will ship with new bosses, additional quests, features to watch dogs, new costumes, and...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Blade Runner RPG Announced

Free League Publishing, the makers of the popular Alien RPG and Tales From the Loop, has announced plans to publish a new tabletop roleplaying game set in the world of Blade Runner. The new tabletop roleplaying game will be released in 2022 and will use the same Year Zero game engine that forms the foundation of Free League Publishing's other RPGs, such as Alien RPG or Tales From the Loop. Players will have the choice to play as either humans or replicants and will play as members of LAPD's Rep-Detect Unit acting as Blade Runners to find rogue replicants. The game will be set in 2037, which is right in between the first Blade Runner movie and its more recent sequel. Per the description of the game, "the RPG will both in setting and mechanics showcase key themes of Blade Runner – sci-fi action, corporate intrigue, existential character drama, and moral conflict – that challenge players to question your friends, empathize with your enemies, and explore the poisons and perseverance of hope and humanity during such inhumane times." You can check out a trailer for the new game below:
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Dungeon Encounters is a New RPG From Final Fantasy’s Hiroyuki Ito and Hiroaki Kato, Launches Later This Month

Whereas some companies can’t keep a single thing from leaking into the hands of gamers, Square Enix seems to be keeping an incredibly tight ship. At Tokyo Game Show during Sqaure Enix Presents, they announced Dungeon Encounters, a new dungeon exploration RPG from Final Fantasy veterans Hiroyuki Ito and Hiroaki Kato. Surprisingly the game is just two weeks from release later this month.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Blue Reflection: Second Light demo for PS4, Switch now available in Japan

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have released a demo for Blue Reflection: Second Light for PlayStation 4 via PlayStation Store and Switch via Nintendo eShop in Japan. Prologue Part – Experience the game’s systems and the beginning of the story. Story Experience Part – Enjoy a scene from the...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth coming to PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch on December 16

Publishers Playism and WSS Playground, and developers Team Ladybug and WSS Playground will release Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch on December 16 for 2,480 yen, the companies announced. It will support English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazillian Portugese, Russian, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), and Korean language options.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy