Dungeon Encounters RPG Announced For PS4 & Switch
Square Enix did at the Tokyo Game Show Dungeon Encounters announced for PS4 and Switch. A trailer shows the role play in a moving image. Dungeon Encounters was led by Hiroyuki Ito, a longtime collaborator at the Final FantasySeries, developed and produced by Hiroaki Kato (Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age) produced. The title puts the players’ strategic skills to the test with 100 challenging levels. You move on a 2D grid and lead expeditions to explore the depths of an unusual maze. Players must prepare to overcome countless obstacles, win battles and defeat monsters to outwit the smart game system and reach the lowest level of the dungeon. You have to be strategic to survive!gamingideology.com
