Georgia football offers 4-star Alabama OLB

 4 days ago
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs offered a scholarship to four-star edge rusher Jaquavious Russaw.

Russaw is a member of the class of 2023. He plays high school football for Carver High School in Troy, Alabama.

The four-star outside linebacker is the No. 228 recruit in his class and the No. 15 edge rusher in the class of 2023.

Russaw has to be impressed with Georgia’s defensive performance to begin the 2021 college football season. Russaw visited Georgia, Texas A&M and UCF this summer.

He has scholarship offers from Colorado, Nebraska, Kentucky, Texas, Texas A&M and more.

The Carver High School star announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via his Twitter account:

Kirby Smart and Georgia have a top-five ranked recruiting class of 2023. The Dawgs have five commitments from four-star prospects in the class of 2023. UGA already has one 2023 commitment along the defensive line in Seven Cloud.

