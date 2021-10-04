CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Game Trailers: Project Zero: Priestess of Black Water New Overview Trailer

By Tristan
gamingideology.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKoeiTecmo delivers us a new trailer Project Zero: Black Water Priestess. This provides a good overview of what the horror title aims to scare us. Project Zero: Black Water Priestess will be released on October 28 for all current systems. I am the author for Gaming Ideology and loves to...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Related
noobfeed.com

Alan Wake Remastered Trailer Compares New Game to the Original

Alan Wake Remastered will bring the beloved cult classic to modern gamers in a few weeks. Today Remedy Entertainment showed off new visual updates in the remastered. The trailer highlights how the original visuals did not age well but now have been improved thanks to modern hardware. Launching back in...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Chorus extended 101 trailer for the space shooter

Deep Silver also presents a longer 101 trailer Chorus. This familiarizes us with the history and game mechanics of the space shooter. In Chorus Players take control of the ace pilot Nara, a fugitive seeking the destruction of the dark cult that created her, who must face her haunted past along the way. Together with her sentient starfighter Forsaken, she explores ancient temples, takes part in thrilling zero gravity battles and fights to unite the resistance forces against the cult (known as the Circle) and its leader, the Great Prophet.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Lost Judgment Action Adventure Launch Trailer

Sega presents the launch trailer lost judgment. This puts us in the mood for the actionadventure with solid and gripping sequences. lost judgment Developed by the creators of the Yakuza series, it weaves together elements of detective work, dark narration, and tough action combat. The player takes on the role of Takayuki Yagami, a private detective who defends those who are not under the protection of the law.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Zero#Freelancer#Black Water Priestess#Gaming Ideology#Battle Royale
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Rainbow Six Extraction Trailer for Another Operator

Ubisoft has another trailer operator Rainbow Six Extraction revealed. This is how we get to know Jack “Pulse” Estrada, who is especially a fan of Rainbox Six Siege should be known. Rainbow Six Extraction will be released in January 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Upcoming zero-g shooter Boundary showcases gameplay in new trailer

Boundary is an upcoming tactical FPS from Studio Surgical Scalpels and a bit of an odd duck, in that it’s perhaps the only game in the genre that takes place entirely in no-gravity environments. The latest gameplay trailer, as short as it is, demonstrates once again that Boundary will play like no other multiplayer FPS game out there.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: In Sound Mind the bleak launch trailer

Mode Games also has the launch trailer In a healthy mind put on the net. This gets in the mood for the dark scene horror game. In a healthy mind st available for PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, the Switch version is slightly delayed.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Rune Factory 5 New Trailer & March Date

Xseed had a new trailer for the previous Direct episode Runic Factory 5 in the luggage. This included fresh impressions of the combat system of the roleplaying game. At the same time it became known that Runic Factory 5 will be available for Switch in Germany on March 25, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
IGN

Best New Gaming Trailers (Week of 9/20/21)

The best game trailers for the week of 9/20/21! 00:00 - Far Cry 6 Giancarlo Esposito Answers Fan Mail - Official Trailer 02:30 - Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set - Official Launch Trailer 03:40 - World War Z: Aftermath - Official Launch Trailer 05:15 - Rainbow Six Siege: Showdown - Official Back to the Wild West Trailer 06:14 - Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - Official Fall Festival Trailer 06:59 - Fall Guys x Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Official Collaboration Trailer 07:36 - PUBG Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration - Official Teaser Trailer 07:57 - Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan - Official World of Imagination Trailer 09:36 - Crisis Wing - Official Launch Trailer 10:55 - Genshin Impact - Official Sangonomiya Kokomi Gameplay Overview Trailer 16:43 - Fortnite x Balenciaga - Official Collaboration Trailer 17:04 - Far Cry 6 Giancarlo Esposito's Gameplay Tips And Tricks - Official Trailer 20:39 - Steam Highwayman: Smog & Ambuscade - Official Trailer 21:49 - Melty Blood: Type Lumina - Official Noel vs Roa Gameplay Trailer 25:19 - MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Official Legend of the Kestrel Lancers Expansion Game Overview Trailer 26:54 - Sea of Thieves: Season Four - Official Update Trailer 32:42 - MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Official Legend of the Kestrel Lancers Teaser Trailer 32:57 - Antonball Deluxe - Official Nintendo Switch Release Date Trailer 34:02 - RiMS Racing - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer 34:34 - Breakwaters - Official Water Trailer 35:32 - Riftbound - Official Demo Release Trailer 36:34 - Far Cry 6 Giancarlo Esposito Deconstructs Guerrilla Weapons - Official Trailer 37:46 - Melty Blood: Type Lumina - Official Hisui VS Kohaku Gameplay Trailer 41:40 - Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition - Official Launch Trailer 42:10 - Genshin Impact - Official Sangonomiya Kokomi Character Demo Trailer 44:01 - Lemnis Gate - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer 49:26 - Far Cry 6 Giancarlo Will Face You Now - Official Trailer IGN's new weekly game trailer round-up is here to get you caught up on the best video game trailers for the upcoming video games of 2021. From PS5 game trailers, Xbox Series X game trailers, Nintendo Switch game trailers, PC game trailers, and new indie game trailers, we've got you covered.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Overwatch 2 three new trailers

ActivisionBlizzard has three new trailers for the Overwatch League final Overwatch 2 shown. In it we see, among other things, how the characters Bastion and Sombra have been visually changed and further developed. Overwatch 2 will be out sometime for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: The Caligula Effect 2 Awesome Character Trailer

NIS America Shows A Character Trailer Worth Watching The Caligula Effect 2. In it we get a short introduction to Kobata, Niko, Marie and many other heroes and their opponents. Regret, a virtuoso, created the world of Redo to save people from their unfortunate past by unconsciously locking humanity in a simulation. However, this “paradise” is deeply shattered when a virtual idol named χ invades Regret’s virtual reality and recovers a student’s memories of the real world. To flee Redo, they reunite the GoHome Club, a resistance group that challenges Regret and his performers, the Obbligato Musicians.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Hot Wheels Unleashed the action packed launch trailer

Mattel and Milestone present the launch trailer Hot Wheels Unleashed. This one particularly pleases with some actionpacked sequences, which fit well with the fastpaced racing game. Racing gamers can finally drift, boost, jump and… crash on the iconic orange Hot Wheels race tracks! The title features unique single player modes,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games teaser trailer

Publisher IzanagiGames and developer G.rev have released the official teaser trailer for “false charges escape adventure and bullet hell shoot ’em up” game Yurukill: The Calumniation Games. Yurukill: The Calumniation Games is due out for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam in spring 2022. Watch the teaser...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Action Game ‘Ninja Issen’ Looks Really Cool in New Gameplay Trailer

CFK announced they will publish the Asteroid-J-developed ninja action game, Ninja Issen, on Nintendo Switch and PC-via Steam in 2021. The publisher also released a trailer that gives players a look at the neon action and level design featured in the game. The new elements shown in the trailer include cutscenes, a new stage, and gigantic bosses. Further, you get a preview of the in-game abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

The Pokémon Company has released a pair of new Switch game trailers

The Pokémon Company has released new trailers for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The Diamon and Peal video shows off various new features including Pokétch, Hidden Moves and Poffins. Meanwhile, the Arceus video showcases the Noble Pokémon of the Hisui region. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Sonic Colors: Ultimate Third Spotlight Trailer

Sega brings us the third Spotlight trailer Sonic Colors: Ultimate. In it, Sonic fans can learn more about the colorful planet of Dr. Eggman’s incredible interstellar amusement park. An overview of the different colorful planets from the trailer:. Tropical Resort Sonic’s home planet: a delightful and vibrant resort. Sweet Mountain...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Chorus overview trailer talks space combat and story

A new trailer for space combat game Chorus has been uploaded, providing more clarification on what the game is actually about and what players can expect from it. Players will take control of ace pilot Nara, who has defected from a cult called the Circle and seeks redemption by saving the universe. With her sentient spacecraft Forsaken, players will undertake all manner of missions, battle enemies in dogfights, and solve puzzles to unlock new abilities such as a teleport.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Insurgency Sandstorm launch trailer for the tactical shooter

Focus Home Interactive also has the launch trailer Rebellion sandstorm released. It shows briefly, concisely and precisely what the tactical shooter has to offer. The game environments in Rebellion sandstorm are characterized by war: in coop or PvP multiplayer battles, you believe you can feel every bullet and fear the bitter, intense battles.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy