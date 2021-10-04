CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

GOP fight between Mastriano and leadership part of a bigger 2022 struggle in the party

Pocono Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe exile of state Sen. Doug Mastriano by Republican leadership in Pennsylvania is showing the divide and difficulties the party faces going into the consequential governor’s race and U.S Senate race next year. Mastriano, R-Franklin, is a loyal ally to former President Donald Trump and continues to push a false...

www.poconorecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Will endorsement-happy Trump cost GOP the Senate?

BREAKING OVERNIGHT — A shouting match erupted on the Senate floor after the vote to delay the debt limit crisis for two months. Sens. JOHN THUNE (R-S.D.) and MITT ROMNEY (R-Utah) confronted Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER after he lambasted Republicans in a floor speech immediately following the vote. They thought Schumer should have been more gracious after they threw him a small lifeline. (Though Romney voted to filibuster the extension.) Sen. JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.), appearing to sympathize with Republicans, put his head in his hands as he listened to Schumer’s tirade (scroll down for that image). Afterward, Sen. SUSAN COLLINS (R-Maine) chased the Democratic leader into the cloakroom to chew him out. Sen. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-S.C.) told Playbook it’s all sour grapes: “Listen, they kicked our ass and we have no one to blame but ourselves.” As for Schumer, a source who knows him well said, “He’s not gracious, he’s from Brooklyn!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Pocono Record

Eugene DePasquale says he's moving closer to a rematch against U.S. Rep. Scott Perry

Eugene DePasquale filed the paperwork in late November 2020 shortly after he lost his bid in the 10th congressional district to run against Rep. Scott Perry again in 2022. In those late months of a tumultuous year, it was mostly a formality for the former Democratic state auditor general. The paperwork kept his congressional campaign committee active and able to pay the bills, while also potentially fundraising for the next election cycle.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC7 Chicago

Senate votes to raise debt limit after 11 Republicans join Democrats to break filibuster

WASHINGTON -- After weeks of brinkmanship, the Senate voted Thursday night to temporarily raise the debt limit by $480 billion until Dec. 3. The procedural move to break the GOP filibuster, which required 60 votes, was the first hurdle cleared, with a final count of 61-38. At least 10 Republicans needed to side with all Democrats to clear the hurdle to move forward to a final vote; 11 ultimately voted to advance the vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Seattle Times

House delays vote on infrastructure bill as Democrats feud

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure plan suffered a significant setback late Thursday night when House Democratic leaders, short of support amid a liberal revolt, put off a planned vote on a crucial plank of their domestic agenda. Democratic leaders and supporters of the bill insisted the postponement...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Jake Corman
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Scott Wagner
Press Democrat

Bartlett: The debt ceiling fight is a scam by GOP leaders

On the Senate floor, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell proclaimed that if the Democratic majority decides, in his rendering, to “go it alone” on a suite of pending budgetary matters, “they will not get Senate Republicans’ help with raising the debt limit,” a ceiling that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned we’ll hit in October.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Leadership#State Senate#Senate President#Municipal Elections#Gop#U S Senate#Republicans#Democratic#Pennsylvanians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Atlantic

Why Hillary Clinton Fears the GOP’s Next Moves

Editor’s Note: This article is part of our coverage of The Atlantic Festival. Learn more and watch festival sessions here. Hillary Clinton can draw a straight line from her duels with conservative media and Republican politicians in the 1990s to the January 6 insurrection—and she fears worse is coming. “There’s always been a kind of paranoid streak in American politics,” the former secretary of state told Atlantic staff writer Jennifer Senior. “But it never was given such voice, such a platform, or had so much money behind it until we saw the rise of the right-wing radio voices like Rush Limbaugh and we saw the rise of Fox News. And then, of course, the internet just put it on steroids.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy