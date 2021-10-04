CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

Flood Advisory issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Harrison County in southern Mississippi West Central Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 618 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Intense rainfall rates are occuring in portions of the advisory area, with most of this area already receiving upwards of 3 to 3.5 inches in the last 6 hours. This has caused saturated soils leading to a heightened chance of minor flooding to continue or begin shortly. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gulfport, Biloxi, Ocean Springs, St. Martin, D`iberville, Latimer, Gulf Hills, Vancleave and Gulfport Airport. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

