A huge crocodile in India was seen Tuesday devouring the body of a man, who had been missing for three days. The victim was identified as Sukhdev Debu, who lived in the northern state of Uttarakhand. An official in the Surai forest range said it remains unclear if the man was killed by the crocodile, or if the reptile ate the corpse after he was murdered and dumped at the scene, the Hindustan Times reported.

ACCIDENTS ・ 23 DAYS AGO