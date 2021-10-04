Quiet and delightful weather for a while

Early October can bring some of the nicest weather of the year to Colorado! Sunny, warm days and cool, comfortable nights are on tap for the next few days.

Temperatures will drop into the middle 40s for Denver and the northeast plains overnight with 30s in the mountains. Tuesday will be another beautiful day, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across the Denver metro area.

A weak weather disturbance will spread some clouds over the mountains and western valleys on Tuesday with a few rain showers possible in southwestern Colorado. Temperatures in the mountains will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s — perfect for viewing those changing colors.

The aspen trees are still quite pretty over the central and northern mountains, but are beginning to fade. Better viewing continues over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing will remain good through this week and then will fade from north to south over the next week.

This warm and dry pattern will continue through mid-week. Expect mid-to upper 70s through Thursday. A cold front will usher in some cooler weather on Friday, with a chance of showers. The weekend will be cooler with highs in the 60s and some showers possible again on Saturday.

Sunday and next Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant.

