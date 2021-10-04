CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Private equity executives often pay lower tax rates than the employees they eliminate

By Brian Wakamo
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZHt4_0cGPyDK100 The multi-trillion-dollar budget reconciliation bill moving through Congress represents an enormous opportunity to invest in unmet human and environmental needs. It’s also the best chance we have to close loopholes that help the wealthy avoid their fair share of taxes.

One of the most extreme is the so-called “carried interest” loophole. This allows wealthy private equity, real estate, and hedge fund managers to claim the fees they receive for their services as capital gains, which are taxed at a rate of just 23.8 percent, instead of the top marginal income tax rate of 37 percent.

As Charles Khan, organizing director at the Strong Economy For All Coalition , pointed out on a recent Take on Wall Street webinar , if this was any other kind of work — say, a chef charging you a “cooking fee” — the deception would be obvious. But wealthy Wall Street fund managers have gotten away with misclassifying their earnings so they can pay lower tax rates than teachers, firefighters, and nurses.

This perverse tax break for the rich is particularly galling for workers whose lives have been devastated by private equity pillaging. Alisha Hudson, a mother of two who worked for Babies “R” Us in Kentucky before private equity companies drove the company into bankruptcy, said she had a good job until it all came crumbling down.

“Like most of my coworkers,” Hudson said, “I found out about my company closing through social media.” Private equity giants Bain Capital and KKR had bought Toys “R” Us, saddled it with debt, and slowly whittled the firm down into nothing — all while the funds’ executives raked in hundreds of millions of dollars in fees.

Hudson and 33,000 other Toys “R” Us workers lost their jobs without receiving promised severance benefits. Only after organizing through United for Respect to put pressure on the private equity firms did the workers receive some financial support .

Private equity pillaging has only escalated under the pandemic, according to Ricardo Valadez of Americans for Financial Reform .

“In sector after sector, private equity owned companies have been responsible for some of the most harmful business practices in the country,” Valadez said.

And while they pushed up rents and slashed jobs, private equity firms pocketed $5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief , he pointed out.

Dr. Mitchell Li, one of the founders of Take Medicine Back , spoke about how private equity funds have even -wriggled their way into emergency care. As an emergency physician, he’s seen firsthand how private equity investors have pushed hospitals to cut staff and reduce care for people in emergencies.

“These private equity firms actually have been taking these patients — the working poor — to court and garnishing their wages,” Dr. Li explained. “It is private equity moguls and external investors looking to extract profit from a very vulnerable situation.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren has introduced a bill, the Stop Wall Street Looting Act , aimed at reining in private equity abuses. Its provisions include making private equity executives legally liable for the damage they cause to workers and communities and protecting workers’ rights to severance pay if their employer goes bankrupt.

The current budget negotiations offer the opportunity to enact one piece of the Stop Wall Street Looting Act: closing the carried interest loophole. With enough public pressure, this proposal, which would generate an estimated $63 billion over a decade, could make it into the final bill.

For Alisha Hudson, who lost her job to private equity, it’s never acceptable for the rich to avoid paying their fair share of taxes. But it’s especially unacceptable, she said, “when they engage in destructive behavior that ruins jobs like mine.”

The post Private equity executives often pay lower tax rates than the employees they eliminate appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Related
American Progress

The Forbes 400 Pay Lower Tax Rates Than Many Ordinary Americans

A study by White House economists released on September 23 found that the 400 wealthiest U.S. families paid an average income tax rate of just 8.2 percent from 2010 to 2018. This column examines how that low tax rate compares with what ordinary people pay, using six examples of typical workers and families. It illustrates how wages are taxed at higher rates than income derived from wealth and demonstrates how this tiered rate system benefits the richest members of American society. Congress has a rare chance to fix these fundamental problems by passing the Build Back Better agenda, which would expand tax credits for working families and reform the tax treatment of income from wealth.
INCOME TAX
top1000funds.com

NEST challenges private equity fees

UK pension scheme NEST’s first foray into private equity offers hope for investors looking beyond standard operating models in the asset class. The £20 billion defined contribution fund received 60-plus initial expressions of interest and is currently sifting through submitted applications, aiming to allocate more than £1 billion at the beginning of next year. The fund is quietly confident it will be able to hammer out a deal with GPs to make the expensive asset class known for 2:20 fees affordable.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Is Overtime Taxed Higher Than Ordinary Pay? Common Myth Debunked

Many salaried employees have to work overtime and they're incentivized higher to work beyond their regular work weeks. Is working extra time worth it based on the way it's taxed? Is overtime pay taxed higher than regular pay?. Article continues below advertisement. Overtime is the number of hours worked by...
ECONOMY
thereminder.com

Russell lowers tax rate by $2 per thousand

RUSSELL – Board of Assessors Chairman Thomas Ray and consultant Roy Bishop had some good news for taxpayers at the Select Board meeting on Sept. 21 convened by Wayne Precanico, when they announced that the tax rate would be significantly lower for 2022 due to new growth and increased residential values.
RUSSELL, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
CPA Trendlines

How Private Equity Blows Up the CPA Partnership

A new financial model changes everything – from competing for clients and talent, to planning for growth and governance. With EisnerAmper’s sale of a stake in the firm to private equity investors, many CPA firms may be mulling the same difficult questions, such as:. How does this change our strategic...
ECONOMY
pabusinesscentral.com

Geisinger continues investment in employees by raising minimum pay rate

Geisinger is strengthening its commitment to its employees as it builds on its robust benefits packages and career development offerings by raising its minimum pay rate to $15 per hour for current and future employees, effective Sept. 26. In addition to its competitive pay, Geisinger regularly invests in its employees...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
dailynewsen.com

Reasons why a second bank account should be had

Even the best accounts can give us problems on occasion, from difficulties to access the IPP of the entity to have to wait more than a card arrive. For this reason, experts from the financial product comparator HelpmyCash.com recommend having a second account in any of the best banks in Spain to cope with these scenarios. In this way it will always be possible to access money, despite having the account blocked or lost the card.
CREDITS & LOANS
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Major Food Shortage In The United States

If you've recently been shopping, you may have noticed that many items are out of stock. Unfortunately, food shortages are becoming more common due to supply chain issues and various economic factors. And, if experts are correct, the shortages could significantly worsen in the coming months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Reform#Severance Tax#Tax Rate#Congress#Kkr#United For Respect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
newsbrig.com

Two Dozen Banks Sidestep Texas Law Punishing Gun, Oil Policies

(Bloomberg) — More than two dozen banks have said they can continue working with Texas and its local governments in the wake of new state laws seeking to punish financial institutions that have policies aimed at the gun and fossil fuel industries. Most Read from Bloomberg. Barclays Plc, TD Securities,...
TEXAS STATE
BGR.com

The next stimulus check comes out next week – here’s who’s getting paid

The latest stimulus checks — which were the latest installment of an advance payment of the child tax credit — were sent out about three weeks ago. But it’s almost that time again, believe it or not, for an all-new wave of checks to start hitting bank accounts. The next stimulus check will be here not this Friday, but the following Friday — October 15, to be specific. It’s the fourth in what will eventually be a six-check series of stimulus payments, a benefit that will ultimately send hundreds of dollars to families with eligible children. Today’s Top Deal Luxurious bed sheets...
INCOME TAX
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

1K+
Followers
907
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy