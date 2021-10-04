CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RJD's decision to field candidate in bypoll latest flashpoint in ties with Congress

By Subhash Pathak, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
 4 days ago

Oct. 4—Fissures within the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar appeared to widen on Sunday after the Congress expressed "shock" over ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)'s decision to field a candidate from Kusheshwarsthan seat for the upcoming bypoll on October 30. The Congress insists that the seat was allocated to them...

Laclede Record

U.S. Congress candidate campaigns in Lebanon

A candidate for the Congressional seat now held by Vicky Hartzler campaigned in Lebanon Wednesday. Taylor Burks, former Boone County Clerk, is a Republican candidate for Missouri’s 4th District seat. He is currently the Division of Labor Standards Director for Missouri. Burks said he grew up on his grandparents farm in Lawrence County. For more on this story see Sa.
LEBANON, MO
The Independent

Security forces vote in Iraq's general election

Iraqi security personnel across the country cast their ballots Friday, two days before the rest of the nation votes in parliamentary elections.The vote is being held six months before schedule, in line with a promise made by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi when he assumed office in 2020. He is seeking to appease anti-government protesters who rose up in October 2019 in Baghdad and Iraq’s south.Friday's so-called “special voting” two days ahead of the election is meant to free police and soldiers so they can provide security on Election Day. A government advisor for election affairs, Hussein al-Hendawi, said more than 1.5 million security personnel were eligible to vote, as well as 120,126 displaced persons and hundreds of hospital patients and prisoners. There are 3,449 candidates vying for 329 seats in parliament in Sunday’s vote, which will be the fifth held since the fall of Saddam Hussein after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.More than 24 million of Iraq’s estimated 38 million people are eligible to vote.
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Biden turns back on reporters, refuses to take questions after remarks on dismal jobs report

President Joe Biden turned his back on reporters and walked away as they shouted questions on Friday following his remarks on a bleak September jobs report. Biden, speaking from the controversial set across the street from the White House, offered his signature "may God protect our troops" closing line before quickly exiting as reporters yelled questions over each other.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
buzzfeednews.com

The DOJ Is Investigating Americans For War Crimes Allegedly Committed While Fighting With Far-Right Extremists In Ukraine

KYIV — One chilly day in February, Craig Lang, a former US Army soldier wanted for allegedly killing a married couple in Florida, pleaded with three stern-faced judges in a Kyiv courtroom to allow him to stay in Ukraine. He first came in 2015 to fight with a far-right paramilitary unit, defending the country from Russia-backed forces. And he believed that if he were extradited back to the US, he could face war crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

VA Dem gov nominee McAuliffe refuses to reject endorsement from group that supports defunding the police

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe is facing criticism for not completely rejecting an endorsement from a group that advocates defunding the police. "Terry McAuliffe refuses to reject the endorsement he received from a radical ‘defund the police’ group, New Virginia Majority," McAuliffe’s Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, posted on Twitter along with a clip of McAuliffe from a recent television interview. "He said he's proud of it! Unbelievable."
VIRGINIA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Biggs says he ‘doesn’t know’ Trump lost Arizona as Congress questions Arizona’s election ‘audit’

WASHINGTON — It didn’t take long for Thursday’s congressional hearing about a controversial ballot review in Arizona to demonstrate the persistent misinformation about the validity of last year’s presidential election. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, asked his colleague, Arizona Republican Andy Biggs, if he accepts the findings of the GOP-led review of ballots in Maricopa […] The post Biggs says he ‘doesn’t know’ Trump lost Arizona as Congress questions Arizona’s election ‘audit’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

