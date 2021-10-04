CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ColorOS 12 Public Beta goes live for OPPO Find X3, OnePlus 9 series

Cover picture for the articleLast month, OPPO unveiled ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 in China. According to the update schedule shared by the company, the flagship OPPO Find X3 series and the OnePlus 9 series, which were part of the ‘Early Access’ program are supposed to receive public beta builds in October. As we have now entered the said month, the firm has already opened as well as closed registrations for the first batch in China.

