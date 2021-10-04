ColorOS 12 Public Beta goes live for OPPO Find X3, OnePlus 9 series

As OnePlus notes, this will let you experience the recent codebase integration with ColorOS firsthand. OxygenOS 12 is the last OxygenOS version before we see the “unified operating system” which is said to launch on the next OnePlus flagship. The OnePlus 9 series of smartphones are the first devices from the company to experience Android 12, and will also be the first in its portfolio to get the full Android 12 update, too. OnePlus says as well that the following devices will get the Android 12 update in the future: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 9R 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, Nord 2 5G, Nord 1, and the Nord CE 5G.

