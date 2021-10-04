Bay County schools need community's help to counter social media influences on students

“If we are to teach real peace in this world, and if we are to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with the children.” — Mahatma Gandhi. These days, it’s easy to get bogged down in mainstream and social media reports about what’s going wrong in our society, and it’s even easier for many to blame our schools for those failings and shortcomings. I truly wish that every member of our community could spend the day in one of our schools to see the incredible heroes we employ working their magic with our students. Every day, in every way, our employees are 100% invested in the success of our students and they are absolutely amazing.