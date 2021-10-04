Museum Exhibits in Houston This Month: October 2021
Grab a last look or first glimpse at opening and closing museum exhibits and installations throughout Greater Houston in October 2021. This month sees the closing of at least a half dozen exhibitions including two vibrant Blaffer Art installations, an across-the-spectrum display at Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, an inclusive exhibition that lends a platform to local community voices at Holocaust Museum Houston, and more.365thingsinhouston.com
Comments / 0