Special events back on in Panama City Beach as COVID-19 wanes. Here's what to expect first.
PANAMA CITY BEACH — Local officials have agreed that severe COVID-19 cases in Bay County have declined enough to once again allow special events. Following a temporary ban on special events in Panama City Beach that took effect in August in light of a growing number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, City Manager Drew Whitman recently gave the OK for the 21st annual Thunder Beach Autumn Rally later this month, according to Councilman Michael Jarman.www.newsherald.com
Comments / 0