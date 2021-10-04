CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union min Ajay Mishra, son and others booked for murder

By Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
 4 days ago

Oct. 4—Uttar Pradesh police said on Monday they have booked Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni, his son Ashish Mishra and others for murder and other charges based on the complaint lodged by farmers in connection with Sunday's violence in the state's Lakhimpur district. Lakhimpur Kheri superintendent of police (SP) Vijay Dhull said the first information report (FIR) was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 for murder, 120-B for criminal conspiracy and 147 for rioting at Tikunia police station.

