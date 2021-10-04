Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union min Ajay Mishra, son and others booked for murder

Rickia Young, a young Black mother who was allegedly beaten during anti-racism demonstrations in Philadelphia last year for no reason, has reportedly reached a $2m (£1.4m) settlement with city officials. The agreement was reached on Monday, almost a year after Ms Young was forcefully removed from her car, was beaten, and had her toddler used by the city’s police department for social media, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer.In a statement, Philadelphia police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that “instead of fighting crime and the fear of crime, some of the officers on the scene created an environment that terrorised Rickia Young, her...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 23 DAYS AGO