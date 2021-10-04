CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utmost to enter French market with expat product

By Mark Battersby
internationalinvestment.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtmost Wealth Solutions, part of Utmost International today (4 October) announced its entry into the French market with the launch of a new Assurance Vie product for expatriates living there. Apex (France) combines a life assurance policy with a range of investment options designed to suit clients' needs and offering...

