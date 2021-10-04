CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swiss police raid Credit Suisse offices over Greensill funds

By Mark Battersby
internationalinvestment.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwiss police have raided Credit Suisse offices and seized documents relating to the failure of the bank's $10bn range of supply chain finance funds that were linked to Softbank-backed Greensill. Police carried out the raids last week after the Zurich public prosecutor's office launched criminal proceedings into Greensill. The prosecutor's...

www.internationalinvestment.net

