Winless Lions struggle with red zone offense, fall to Bears 24-14

By Ken Delaney
wtvbam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, IL (WKZO AM/FM) – David Montgomery rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns as the Bears beat the winless Detroit Lions 24-14 in Chicago Sunday afternoon. Montgomery, however, left with a knee injury. Justin Fields started again in place of the injured Andy Dalton and finished 11-of-17 for 209 yards and an interception.

