Less than six months after the launch of the Realme GT Neo, its successor Realme GT Neo2 is already on the shelves. The new handset comes with important upgrades over its predecessor, but are these upgrades worth it? Is it better to spend more to choose the second generation or the amazing street prices available for the original Realme GT Neo are giving it a higher value for money? This comparison will highlight the differences between two of the best 2021 flagship killers and let you understand which one is worth buying.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO