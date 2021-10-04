Vaccination works but a small number are still at increased risk
Men are more at risk of experiencing a severe complication from the COVID-19 virus than women even after vaccination, although the risk is low with only 0.07 percent of partially vaccinated and 0.006 percent of fully vaccinated people suffering a serious case of the virus, according to the first national study (Scotland) on COVID-19 outcomes after vaccination by a UK-wide consortium of researchers, including the University of St Andrews.medicalxpress.com
