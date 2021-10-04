CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Vaccination works but a small number are still at increased risk

By University of St Andrews
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMen are more at risk of experiencing a severe complication from the COVID-19 virus than women even after vaccination, although the risk is low with only 0.07 percent of partially vaccinated and 0.006 percent of fully vaccinated people suffering a serious case of the virus, according to the first national study (Scotland) on COVID-19 outcomes after vaccination by a UK-wide consortium of researchers, including the University of St Andrews.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

How do COVID-19 vaccines affect type 2 diabetes?

People with diabetes tend to experience mild side effects from COVID-19 vaccination. However, it is important that individuals above a certain age with diabetes receive a COVID-19 vaccine as they have an increased risk of serious complications from the disease. Younger people living with both type 1 and type 2...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

‘Typhoid Mary’ still stalks the world, but scientists show older vaccine works against the old foe

BALTIMORE -- Even as COVID-19 continues its rampage across the globe, an older health nemesis continues a more clandestine and increasingly deadly spread. Typhoid infects an estimated 11 million people a year and kills more than 160,000, largely in Asian and African countries with poor water and sanitation systems. Long treatable with antibiotics, the disease is growing resistant now, prompting health researchers to revive an older vaccine developed to prevent it.
SCIENCE
News Channel 25

Is the vaccine still working? In short, experts say 'yes'

WACO, Texas — We are seeing more breakthrough cases across the country. Fully vaccinated people ending up sick with the virus. This is leading many to question the effectiveness of the vaccine. With COVID-19 cases climbing nationwide and the Delta Variant continuing to surge, hospitals and records are seeing an...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cohort Study#Vaccinations#The Scottish Government#Nihr#Health Data Research Uk#The School Of Medicine
Vogue Magazine

Do Vaccine Mandates Work? In the Health-Care Industry, the Numbers Point to Yes

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden ordered federal vaccine requirements for as many as 100 million Americans, including health-care workers. The American Medical Association (AMA) praised the decision, noting that the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine had reinforced that vaccines are “safe, effective, and the only way out of this pandemic,” although some doubt has lingered as to just how many medical professionals are actually vaccinated (and, consequently, how many will choose to leave the medical industry if the health-care settings they work in require vaccination).
EDUCATION
IFLScience

Four Factors That Increase The Risk Of Vaccinated People Getting COVID

Two weeks after your second COVID-19 vaccine dose, the protective effects of vaccination will be at their highest. At this point, you’re fully vaccinated. If you still get COVID-19 after this point, you’ve suffered a “breakthrough” infection. Broadly speaking, breakthrough infections are similar to regular COVID-19 infections in unvaccinated people – but there are some differences. Here is what to look out for if you’ve had both jabs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
MedicalXpress

Researchers find dramatic drop in vaccinations across the lifespan during early pandemic

Stringent lockdown measures imposed in the spring of 2020 led to a dramatic drop in vaccinations among both children and adults, according to a new study led by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). The study, which focused on data from Michigan, also found a decrease in sites providing pediatric vaccinations, particularly those dedicated to caring for more vulnerable populations, like Medicaid-insured children. The results, which were published today in the American Journal of Public Health, underscore that there is a cost to COVID-19 beyond the direct effects of the disease, impacting primary care and prevention services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Study of 6 Million Americans Finds No Significant Side Effects From mRNA Vaccines

An ongoing monitoring system for the safety of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 has found no serious side effects for either the Pfizer or Moderna shots. The research is being carried out by federal and private insurance researchers in the United States, with funding and support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Each week since December 14, 2020, the assembled team has followed the medical records of millions of Americans who have received an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19, tracking their health before and after vaccination. Researchers will continue to monitor vaccinated Americans for the next two years, but in the meantime,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy