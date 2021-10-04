Pandemic causes a drop in blood donations
There are implications of the health crisis about which little is known yet. The spread of COVID has put the Italian national health system under serious stress and caused the postponement of less urgent hospital operations but has also led to a significant drop in blood donations. This reduction, in a vicious circle, has weighed negatively on meeting the demand for blood transfusions, in a period when hospitals were on the verge of being overwhelmed.medicalxpress.com
Comments / 0