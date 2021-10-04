CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerging infectious disease caused by a tick-borne nairovirus identified in Japan

By Hokkaido University
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA previously unknown virus that can infect humans and cause disease has been identified by scientists in Japan. The novel infectious virus, named Yezo virus, is transmitted by tick bites and causes a disease characterized by fever and a reduction in blood platelets and leucocytes. The discovery was made by researchers at Hokkaido University and colleagues, and the results have been published in the journal Nature Communications.

medicalxpress.com

