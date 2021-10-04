Emerging infectious disease caused by a tick-borne nairovirus identified in Japan

We have all heard about the Delta variant. We know how contagious it is. The United States is top five in the world for new cases, mainly caused by the proliferation of this variant. Because of this strain and our country's response, hospitals in regions most afflicted are reporting no more beds available in their ICUs. All these facts can weigh on people, leaving them unsure of what to do. How do we do our part in stopping the spread? What can we do as individuals to avoid getting infected? Andrew Dobson is an infectious disease expert and a professor of evolutionary biology at Princeton University. With his background in studying pathogens and the ecology of infectious diseases, he provided five actions everyone can take to avoid getting infected by the Delta variant. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO