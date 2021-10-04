Landlords find way around housing court backlog
The latest eviction ban was supposed to give property owners due process — the chance to dispute a tenant’s claim that the pandemic had made it too tough to pay the rent. One month into the new system, however, attorneys say landlords with deadbeat tenants are too gun-shy to test it. And rather than wait out another sunset date and the case backlog to follow, some are taking suits to alternative venues for a more timely judgment.therealdeal.com
