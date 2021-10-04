CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Dyson’s next robot vacuum cleaner revealed in FCC filings with new design

By James Vincent
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDyson’s last vacuum cleaner, the oddly-named 360 Heurist, skipped a US release, apparently because its design was ill-suited to the layout of American homes. But it looks like the company is planning to launch a new robovac in the US soon, after filing details of an unannounced product with the FCC. Photos in the filing seem to show a new design that is wider and flatter than its predecessors, with a squared-off rear and bulkier charging base.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
Autoblog

Watch this new BMW paint robot lay down custom designs with no masking

BMW worked with German plant engineering firm Duerr on a new paint shop robot that can lay down two-tone finishes and intricate designs without masking the vehicle. It's called the EcoPaintJet Pro, which sounds like a new printer Staples just started stocking. The concept sounds simple: A jet of ink gets shot through an opening shaped by an orifice plate, the plate providing sharp edge definition, while the paint arm sweeps across the full width of the panel or vehicle, laying down a contrasting color only where the design dictates. Despite that simplicity, watching the arm in action in the video above makes the process look like magic, compared to what we know is usually required for such artwork. The EcoPaintJet Pro works with waterborne base coats and 2K clear coats.
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Collapsible Vacuum Cleaners

Vacuum cleaners are often associated with either having a large, cumbersome design or a skeletal one that is also quite awkward when it comes to storage, so the conceptual H5 vacuum cleaner has been designed to offer an alternative. Conceptualized by Yipeng Zhu, the vacuum is characterized by its individual...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Laser-Based Robot Vacuums

The Shark AI Robot Self-Empty XL is full of smart features thanks to AI Laser Navigation and UltraClean Mode, plus a HEPA 60-day capacity base that helps to keep dust and allergens contained. Notably, the smart robot vacuum boasts next-gen technology that's comparable to the artificial intelligence algorithms used in self-driving cars. This means that the robot is capable of detecting and avoiding objects while it is in the process of cleaning.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Design#Vacuums#American#Hyperdymium
Digital Trends

How is an A.I. vacuum different than a robot vacuum?

If you’ve been shopping for a robot vacuum, chances are you’ve stumbled across a few key buzzwords that illustrate the ins and outs of how these sentient Roomba cyborgs get our homes so clean. Beyond phrases we all know like “suction power,” “filtration,” and “mobile app,” one vacuuming buzzword that is seeing more limelight these days is “artificial intelligence” (often shortened to A.I.).
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Get Samsung’s impressive Jet Bot robot vacuum cleaner at its lowest price

The popularity of robot vacuum cleaners has skyrocketed in recent years. It wasn’t too long ago that smart robot vacuums were unreliable, unsustainable, and ultra-expensive. But steady improvements over time have made this futuristic-looking piece of technology a lot more accessible than ever. If you have been looking to buy one for your house, you’ll be glad to know that Samsung’s impressive Jet Bot robot vacuum is currently at its lowest price.
ELECTRONICS
People

Even Professional Cleaners and Dyson Owners Are Switching to This $105 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Although many households invest in a few vacuum cleaners to target different tasks — like a robot vacuum and a handheld device — it's easy for these bulky appliances to take up a ton of space. Rather than use several vacuum cleaners, it's worth working with one that actually functions as two, like the Roomie Tec 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which has been slashed in price to just $105 at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FCC
Las Vegas Herald

Robot Vacuum Cleaners Market May Set New Growth Story | Irobot, Neato Robotics, Dyson

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Robot Vacuum Cleaners Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Robot Vacuum Cleaners market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Robot Vacuum Cleaners industry as...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The best self-emptying robot vacuums

No longer the niche cleaners of only the world’s most lavish homes, robot vacuums are now common sights in residences the world over. While an upright vac may always be your heavy-duty go-to, operating a robot vacuum is a great way to take care of the smaller messes from room to room, offering automated cleaning features, powerful suction and mopping tools, and companion apps chock-full of customization options.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Robot vacuums give me hope Amazon’s Astro won’t fall down stairs

Amazon’s Astro home robot undeniably stole the show during the company’s annual fall event, teasing what the future of the home will look like with a friendly bot that can rove around the place. We’ve dreamed of the day when robot butlers would help us tackle some time-consuming chores, like cleaning up the floors, but Astro is being marketed more as a security robot on wheels that can watch over your home — and even check on important matters — while you’re away.
ELECTRONICS
bestproducts.com

8 Best Vacuum Cleaners for a Spotless Home in 2021

A vacuum cleaner is one of those appliances everyone needs, but no one wants to actually think about. As long as it sucks up dust, dirt, and debris, you're good, right? Wrong! When it comes to shopping for a vacuum, there are endless options to choose from. Pick the wrong one, and chances are you’ll be annoyed with it, which means you probably won’t end up using it as much.
ELECTRONICS
Las Vegas Herald

ROIDMI Eve Plus robot vacuum cleaner: The fundamental solution to pet hairs

Fall is the season that pets shed non-stop: a fresh batch of loose hair makes home under your bed and sofa the minute after you've cleaned the last. During the shedding season, the fundamental solution is to use an efficient cleaning appliance and clean more often. What efficient appliance though?
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Here’s why 34,000 Amazon shoppers love this $150 robot vacuum

Robot vacuums are the perfect addition to any smart home. They operate out of a charging dock and will clean at scheduled times, or when you ask them to, roaming your home and picking up dust, debris, and other nasties. The best part is they’re designed to avoid obstacles, stairwells, and other potentially hazardous areas of the home sans human input. Unfortunately, even with some incredible Roomba deals, or general robot vacuum deals, they still end up being quite expensive. You definitely need to add them as a planned expense if you’re on a budget. There is one, the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), that’s just too good to pass up when it drops in price, which is happening right now actually.
ELECTRONICS
Popular Mechanics

The Best 8 Dyson Vacuums for Every Home and Surface

Dyson is one of the best-known vacuum brands available today, and it has a reputation for making powerful, reliable, and easy-to-use cleaning tools. While Dyson vacuums are a significant investment, they deliver incredible suction power that makes cleaning your home a breeze, whether you have hard floors, carpet, or some combination of the two.
ELECTRONICS
New York Post

This cordless vacuum cleaner works like a Dyson without the price tag

Everyone knows that cleaning is a chore that is unpleasant – but it’s gotta be done. It’s not a thing that can be regularly put off, either. The best way to get through household cleaning and chores is bit by bit, frequently, and in small chunks, which makes it all a more manageable affair and avoids it becoming a time-consuming black hole on your schedule. Plus, having quality tools that can help you to get the work done faster and more efficiently will allow you to have more time to do the things you actually enjoy.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

OPPO A95 4G FCC, NBTC certified, rear design and key features revealed

OPPO is working on a new smartphone called the OPPO A95 4G. Its NBTC certification listing, which was spotted today by tipster Abhishek Yadav revealed that the A95 moniker belongs to the OPPO phone with CPH2365 model number. The handset has also received FCC certification. The FCC listing has revealed some of the key features of the smartphone.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

The Best Robot Vacuums of 2021: Let It Clean for You!

With so many robot vacuums on the market, how do you choose the right one? The answer depends, of course, on what you’re actually looking for. Most robot vacuums do the same thing—clean up dirt and other small debris while navigating around your home. However, some robot vacuums have additional features such as automatically going back to the charging dock and running on a set schedule, or even mopping the floor as well as vacuum.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy