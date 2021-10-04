East End: Twin Fork Beer Company in Riverhead

October is when things get very busy on our East End with people looking to pick their own apples and pumpkins. But they're also visiting the area's wineries and breweries.

In this week's trip to the East End, News 12's Doug Geed visited a brewery owned by twin brothers - Twin Fork Beer Company .

They started brewing beer in 2014 and wholesaled it to restaurants and bars. Now, brothers Pete and Dan Chekijian are celebrating the one-year anniversary of their own tasting room.

Along with seasonal beers they have five year-round brews.

Their beers all have names related to music. The brothers grew up in a musical family - their father was classically trained.

And what would a musically themed brewery be without music? The brewery always has live music on Saturdays and Sundays.