Man Tries To Kill Woman For Rejecting Marriage Proposal; Fatally Shoots Himself Later
A 40-year-old widower in India allegedly shot a woman who rebuffed his marriage proposal before fatally shooting himself. The incident happened in Bijnor district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The now-deceased man, Gaurav Tyagi, had been pursuing the 21-year-old woman for some time, according to authorities. Tyagi intercepted the woman while she was on her way to a temple Saturday morning, The Times Of India reported, citing police.www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 1