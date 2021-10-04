CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athena on the Rampage in ’9-1-1,’ Changes Afoot on ‘Good Doctor,’ Gibbs on the Road in ‘NCIS,’ One Last Time ‘On My Block’

By Matt Roush
tvinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox’s 9-1-1 follows up last week’s cliffhanger when Athena’s son was kidnapped by her evil nemesis—during a blackout. Who’s the hospital’s new owner on The Good Doctor? After introducing Gary Cole as an FBI agent last week, NCIS sends him on a road trip with Mark Harmon’s Gibbs. Netflix throws one last block party for its inner-city On My Block comedy.

www.tvinsider.com

CinemaBlend

How NCIS Said Goodbye To Another Character Who Was Important To Gibbs

Spoilers ahead for Episode 2 of NCIS Season 19, called "Nearly Departed." Despite reports that NCIS would feature much less of Mark Harmon as Gibbs in Season 19, he was at the center of the action of "Nearly Departed," but ultimately had to say goodbye to another person who had become important to him. The team honed in on the serial killer who blew up Gibbs' boat and took a lot of lives, bringing in Pam Dawber's Marcie in the process. By the end of the hour, Marcie bowed out of the action in a way that pretty definitively means no more working with Gibbs... for now.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Crying Over the Show’s Latest Instagram About Gibbs and McGee

The new season of NCIS kicked off on Monday night — and boy was it a real doozy. Picking up from the season 18 finale in May, fans were immediately brought back to the bombing of former Special Agent in Charge Gibbs (Mark Harmon)'s new boat, which was aptly named Rule 91. Thankfully, Gibbs survived the attack, despite being severely injured. While investigating the boat explosion, McGee (Sean Murray) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) noticed a part of the boat that had "Rule 91" written on it and instantly wanted to take control of the case.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Viewers Are “Not Impressed” and Want 'NCIS: New Orleans' Back Right Away

NCIS: Hawai'i officially kicked off on Monday night … but despite the excitement, some folks weren't thrilled with the first episode. The new addition to the NCIS franchise follows Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and her team comprised of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami), Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon), Jesse Boone (Noah Mills), Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) and Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant). Though the first episode was largely about setting the scene for the series, it was apparently enough for some to make up their minds about NCIS: Hawai'i joining the CBS primetime lineup.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TVLine

Emily VanCamp Breaks Silence on Resident Exit: 'This Decision Was Not Easy, But It Was the Right One for Me'

Emily VanCamp has officially checked out of The Resident — and now she’s explaining why. The TV vet’s four-year stint on the Fox medical drama came to an end in Tuesday’s episode when Nic succumbed to her car crash injuries, leaving Conrad (Matt Czuchry) both a widower and a single father (read Czuchry’s thoughts on his leading lady’s exit here). TVLine broke the news of VanCamp’s departure back in August. In an interview with Deadline that posted immediately following Tuesday’s episode, VanCamp confirmed that the recent birth of her first child, daughter Iris, with real-life spouse Josh Bowman was a major factor in her decision to...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS’: Gibbs & Parker Take a Road Trip With a Killer (PHOTOS)

The investigation into the serial killer is far from over as NCIS Season 19 continues. In fact, as the photos and promo for Episode 3, “Road to Nowhere,” reveal, Paul Lemere (Jason Wiles) has something else up his sleeve. Yes, the killer is still alive after Gibbs (Mark Harmon) shot...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

NCIS Is Sending Gibbs On A Big Mission, And It Feels Like Goodbye To Mark Harmon

Spoilers ahead for the October 4 episode of NCIS, called “Road to Nowhere,” and light spoilers for October 11’s “Great Wide Open.”. NCIS picked up where the previous episode left off with “Road to Nowhere,” with Lemere surviving being shot by Gibbs to orchestrate a road trip with Gibbs and Parker, which took a turn when Gibbs unceremoniously dumped Parker as soon as possible and Lemere spent their time alone on the road together getting under Gibbs’ skin. Lemere killed himself via landmine after bringing Gibbs to the end of their trip, but not before tipping him off to head to Alaska for what will be a big mission. And I get the feeling that this mission will be NCIS’ goodbye to Mark Harmon as a weekly star after previous reports that he’d be around a lot less.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

9-1-1 season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Can Athena save her family?

Next week on 9-1-1 season 5 episode 3, the devastating blackout in the city will still be going strong. To go along with that, we’re also going to be seeing so much more in the way of drama for our favorite characters. Athena is going to be in a horrible position as she has to do whatever she can to protect the people she loves. Meanwhile, Maddie has to make a really hard decision for herself; it’s been clear already that she is suffering from postpartum depression and at the moment, it’s not altogether clear where this story will go or conclude.
TV SERIES
TVLine

How Bull Wrote Out Benny in Season 6 Premiere After Freddy Rodriguez's Exit

The TAC team has lost another member. Three years after Bull wrote out hacker Cable McCrory (as a fatality in a bridge collapse), the CBS drama’s Season 6 premiere revealed that Benny Colón (played by original cast member Freddy Rodriguez) had also bid the team adieu, though on less tragic terms. “Benny is blissfully happy in Rome, singing ‘Mi Amore’ to his Italian bride,” Marrisa (Geneva Carr) reminded the gang at a karaoke bar, when some called for Benny’s channeling of Kenny Loggins. “True love won’t be denied,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) affirmed after Danny (Jaime Lee Kirchner) marveled that Benny had moved...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS’: Is Parker Going to Arrest Gibbs? (VIDEO)

NCIS is taking a trip to Alaska in the October 11 episode — and it looks like Gibbs (Mark Harmon) might have more to worry about than who hired hitman Paul Lemere (Jason Wiles). In “Road to Nowhere,” the team put the pieces together and figured out that the conglomerate...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Is Jennifer Love Hewitt Leaving ‘9-1-1’? Maddie’s Heartbreaking Storyline Took a Turn

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 3 “Desperate Measures.”]. While the majority of the blackout episodes of 9-1-1 Season 5 was focused on Sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett), they also offered a look into just how much Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is struggling at home, with her postpartum depression and her and Chimney’s (Kenneth Choi) daughter. And it all led to a shocking moment at the end.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

The CW Introduces New ‘Waltons’ in ‘Homecoming’ First Look (PHOTO)

Here’s a welcome holiday treat: The Waltons’ Homecoming, a warm remake of the 1971 film that led to TV’s beloved Waltons series. The cast is new — clockwise from top left: Bellamy Young (Olivia), Christian Finlayson (Jason), Marcelle LeBlanc (Mary Ellen), Logan Shroyer (John Boy), Ben Lawson (John Sr.), Tatum Sue Matthews (Erin), Callaway Corrick (Elizabeth), Samuel Goergon (Jim Bob) — but the film again portrays the clan awaiting John’s belated arrival.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 3 spoilers: Gibbs and Parker’s road trip!

Season 19 episode 3 is certainly not the sort of story we thought that we’d be getting in advance. Entering the season, we know a lot of people thought that Alden Parker (Gary Cole) would be a replacement for Gibbs. However, it turns out that he’s going to be working alongside the character moving into the next case. These two will be doing some unorthodox work together on “Road to Nowhere” as they try to resolve a key question: Who is behind these contract killings? As it turns out, the serial killer actually had an agenda.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Ghosts Cast: Where You've Seen The CBS Sitcom Stars Before

Over the years, CBS has been home to classic sitcoms like I Love Lucy, M*A*S*H, and The Andy Griffith Show as well as modern gems including The Big Bang Theory. The network’s newest addition, Ghosts, could potentially continue that tradition of having fun and clever comedies that turn rising stars into household names.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

9-1-1 Showrunner Reveals Why One Firefighter Was Missing From The Season 5 Premiere

Season 5 of Fox's first responder series 9-1-1 has arrived and in the midst of a ransomware attack on Los Angeles, there was a firefighter missing from the action: Albert Han. At the end of the Season 4 finale, Chimney’s half-brother Albert officially became a firefighter. While some time did pass between the finale and the Season 5 premiere, there was no mention of Albert in the episode. So where is he? Showrunner Tim Minear reveals the answer.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 1

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 1 kicked off with everyone in a festive mood after news of the engagement spread. However, a time jump revealed some shocking events. Meanwhile, a young single mother learned her son might have contracted cancer from an unlikely source. Elsewhere, Mateo found out that...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Voice’ Leads Monday Ratings & ‘NCIS’ Takes Viewership; ‘The Good Doctor’ Returns To ABC Steady

The Voice kept its grip on Monday primetime steady, leading the way as the highest-rated program for the second consecutive week. The Voice earned a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.66 million viewers, per fast affiliates. Tying for second were Dancing With the Stars on ABC and 9-1-1 on Fox. The two-hour DWTS episode (0.8, 5.16M) bid farewell to Martin Kove and Britt Stewart, who were the first couple to get the boot. Safe from the chopping block were Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov. Amanda Kloots and Alan Bernsten scored the top score of the evening, earning 32 out...
TV & VIDEOS

