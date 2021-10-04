Athena on the Rampage in ’9-1-1,’ Changes Afoot on ‘Good Doctor,’ Gibbs on the Road in ‘NCIS,’ One Last Time ‘On My Block’

Spoilers ahead for the October 4 episode of NCIS, called “Road to Nowhere,” and light spoilers for October 11’s “Great Wide Open.”. NCIS picked up where the previous episode left off with “Road to Nowhere,” with Lemere surviving being shot by Gibbs to orchestrate a road trip with Gibbs and Parker, which took a turn when Gibbs unceremoniously dumped Parker as soon as possible and Lemere spent their time alone on the road together getting under Gibbs’ skin. Lemere killed himself via landmine after bringing Gibbs to the end of their trip, but not before tipping him off to head to Alaska for what will be a big mission. And I get the feeling that this mission will be NCIS’ goodbye to Mark Harmon as a weekly star after previous reports that he’d be around a lot less.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO