Haitian Asylum Seekers Seek TPS Extension After Harrowing U.S. Journey

By Deanna Garcia
Documented
Documented
 4 days ago
This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here .

Willie and Myrlande, Haitian immigrants residing in Flatbush, are asking the Biden administration to extend their temporary protected status after they had to travel to the U.S. in dangerous conditions. They left Haiti in 2016 with their children and went to Chile. But they said it was impossible to find work there, so they decided to move to the U.S. in June. The family took several buses, slept in the streets and traveled through a jungle with roughly 42 people, with only eight of them making it out alive. But now Willie and Myrlande face potential deportation if Biden doesn’t extend TPS for Haitians. News12 Brooklyn

In other local immigration news…

Meet 4 Immigrant Women Who Make Their NYC Communities More Resilient

Documented Collaboration
( This piece was published in partnership between Documented , THE CITY and The Fuller Project . )Throughout the pandemic, immigrant women, namely those from working-class backgrounds, have faced particular hardships. According to the Migration Policy Institute, immigrant women went into the pandemic with unemployment rates similar to the rest of the U.S., but saw a much larger increase of unemployment come May 2020. Not only that, but in New York City, the majority of immigrant women who did have jobs couldn’t work remotely, which made them essential workers. Many immigrant women decided to bring attention to their community’s pandemic experiences and pushed for policies to help their community, including four whom Tanvi Misra profiled. Read more at Documented.

Home Assistance Program Offering $100,000 in Support to New Yorkers

The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development’s HomeFirst Down Payment Assistance Program will offer up to $100,000 in support for qualified first-time homebuyers purchasing homes in the city. This benefit will be available to low-income first-time homebuyers. According to Pew Research, Blacks and Hispanics face extra obstacles when trying to receive home loans. Jiawei Ren, an Asian immigrant, was able to purchase a one-bedroom co-op apartment in Queens through the assistance program. Ren has lived in the U.S. for seven years and has moved six times since, causing him to constantly update his address with immigration officials and paying $100 each time. AMNY

Activists Continue to Call on Schumer for a Pathway to Citizenship

Last Wednesday, immigrant advocates protested outside New York Sen. Chuck Schumer’s Brooklyn apartment to urge him to take action on a path to citizenship . Immigrants, advocates and community members followed up again on Friday in front of Schumer’s Manhattan office. Assemblymember Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas and allies demanded Schumer lead his caucus to follow through on the promise of creating this pathway to citizenship within Democrats’ reconciliation bill. The budget package could assist over 463,000 immigrants in New York to receive citizenship. Harlem World Magazine

The post Haitian Asylum Seekers Seek TPS Extension After Harrowing U.S. Journey appeared first on Documented .

