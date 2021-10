An American youtuber stacked a tower of forty-two PlayStation 4 consoles to draw attention to the serious problem of not having the right to repair electronic devices. Youtuber TronicsFix, who boasts a channel with nearly a million subscribers, recently posted a video in which he gathered sixty-two PlayStation 4 consoles and was going to stack them on top of each other. He only succeeded with forty-two units, after which the structure collapsed. TronicsFix thus wants to draw attention to the problematic issue of repairing electronic devices, including consoles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO