Is Back 4 Blood Coming to Xbox Game Pass?
Back 4 Blood is set to release on Oct. 12, but is it coming to Xbox Game Pass?. Turtle Rock Studios upcoming multiplayer first-person shooter, Back 4 Blood, is set to release later this month. The survival horror game is a spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series, featuring a lot of similarities to the game's memorable gameplay. One feature making a welcome comeback is the Game Director. This system adjusts the game experience based on player actions, so if you find yourself having a particularly good run you can expect to encounter some deadlier threats than usual.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 1