CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Is Back 4 Blood Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

By Alexandra Hobbs
dbltap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack 4 Blood is set to release on Oct. 12, but is it coming to Xbox Game Pass?. Turtle Rock Studios upcoming multiplayer first-person shooter, Back 4 Blood, is set to release later this month. The survival horror game is a spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series, featuring a lot of similarities to the game's memorable gameplay. One feature making a welcome comeback is the Game Director. This system adjusts the game experience based on player actions, so if you find yourself having a particularly good run you can expect to encounter some deadlier threats than usual.

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 1

Related
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Xbox Game Pass Members Assemble! Marvel’s Avengers Coming September 30

We just launched our biggest expansion to date for Marvel’s Avengers – Black Panther: War for Wakanda. We’ve loved seeing your reactions to the new campaign, and today we’re excited to announce that we’re making the complete Marvel’s Avengers experience, including all previously released free content, available with Xbox Game Pass for PC, Console, and Cloud on September 30.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Dandy Ace is Now Available with Xbox Game Pass

Imagine you’re a magician, like David Copperfield, Penn & Teller, or Burt Wonderstone. Now assume that you’re good at what you do, and everyone adores you except your arch nemesis, who uses black magic to trap you inside a cursed mirror. The only way to escape is to use all the tricks at your disposal to defeat legions of wicked minions and challenging bosses to break free from the curse placed on you and your assistants.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Astria Ascending Launches Today with Xbox Game Pass

We’re very excited to announce the release of Astria Ascending, a JRPG published by Dear Villagers, available today for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and with Xbox Game Pass. The French-Canadian studio Artisan Studios has developed Astria Ascending in collaboration with some famous and talented Japanese creators, whose names might be familiar to you.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Blood#Turtle Rock Studios#The Warner Bros#The Microsoft Store#The Deluxe Edition
dbltap.com

How to Get More FPS in Valorant

Valorant is a game of milliseconds. Every encounter a player has can be impacted by the slightest difference in skill, positioning, or even hardware. Game elements such as ping or FPS can influence gunfights, and unlike ping, there are a number of ways to get better FPS based on a player's PC.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy Xbox series X: Restock updates and how to pre-order Microsoft’s next-gen console

Follow live: Xbox series X stock tracking UK – here’s where to buy Microsoft’s next-generation consoleWe’re almost a year into the launch of the Xbox series X, and Microsoft’s next-generation console continues to elude customers. While the cheaper, less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find at most retailers, supplies of the X are sparse across the globe. Restocks are arriving with increasing regularity but the consoles are snapped up almost as quickly they appear.Microsoft isn’t the only company with a supply chain problem. Rival Sony is also facing shortages of its PlayStation 5 console, with delays blamed on...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is Hell Let Loose Cross Platform?

Hell Let Loose is set to release on consoles on Oct. 5, but is it cross-platform?. Hell Let Loose is a World War II-inspired multiplayer game which sees players dropped into a 50v50 battle. With a mix of first-person shooter action and tactical RTS-style mechanics, the dynamic flow of matches is designed to bring a new feel to the frontlines. With 14 playable roles to choose from, player tactics will be an integral part of these massive skirmishes.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dbltap.com

NBA 2K22 Current Gen Oct. 5 Update 1.4 Patch Notes Explained

The first major patch for NBA 2K22 on Current Gen since launch has just landed. For those on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (via Steam) and Nintendo Switch wondering what the 20-30GB update was for, here's a breakdown of the NBA 2K22 Current Gen Oct. 5 Update 1.4 patch notes.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Valorant Patch 3.07: Full List of Changes

Valorant Patch 3.07 is slated to go live on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The patch contains mainly quality of life updates with minimal gameplay changes. This decision looks to maintain the current state of the game after Patch 3.06 created larger changes in the game than usual. Patch 3.06 nerfed the...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Pre-Load the Battlefield 2042 Beta

Many fans of the Battlefield series are wondering how to pre-load the Battlefield 2042 beta so they can be ready to play the moment the open beta goes live. Players can pre-download the open beta starting on Oct. 5 at 12 a.m. PDT. This is three days before the open beta becomes available for the public to enjoy on Oct. 8. Players who have pre-ordered the game or are a member of the EA Play subscription service will be able to join two days earlier than the rest of players, on Oct. 6. The beta will end on Oct. 10 for all players regardless of pre-order or EA Play subscription status.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Victorious Blitzcrank Skin Splash Art, Release Date, Price, How to Get

Victorious Blitzcrank skin was revealed Oct. 5 as the special Ranked ladder skin reward for Season 11. League of Legends Victorious skins are a tradition in the game where players earn them after achieving a certain rank in ladders. Champions to have been featured in the past include the likes of Jarvan IV, Janna, Graves and more. These skins act as a symbol for players' achievements in that specific season.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Where to Find Flame Atronachs in Elder Scrolls Online

Flame Atronachs are a reoccurring enemy in The Elder Scrolls world, but where can you find one in ESO?. Roam around Tamriel long enough in ESO and you're bound to come across a Flame Atronach. This daedric creature is easy to spot, floating across the ground with it's flame riddled body. A deadly enemy, Flame Atronachs are relatively simple to take down when encountered alone, but can soon become a problem when swarming. Inflicting flame and flare damage, its variety of attacks can soon leave you feeling burned up. Even upon defeat, it combusts into an explosion of flames. Be sure to move well away after taking one down.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Pokemon GO Tyranitar Best Moveset

There’s plenty of good Pokemon in the game, though very few possess the power and prowess Tyranitar has. If a trainer ever gets one, here’s the Pokemon’s best moveset. Tyranitar first appeared in Pokemon Gold and Silver as the final stage of the Larvitar line. This Ground/Dark-type is considered to be one of the most feared Pokemon in the entire series, boasting terrifyingly high damage with defense to match.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Pokemon UNITE Free Rotation for the Week of Oct. 3-9

We've compiled a short list of Pokemon included within this week's Pokemon UNITE Free Rotation feature. Pokemon UNITE, like other MOBAs, has a feature that allows players to have a trial run of fighters they may not already own. This "try before you buy" mechanic occurs every week—refreshing late on Sundays—and typically showcases four random Pokemon available on the roster at that time. Below, we've revealed this week's fighters, alongside a brief overview for each one.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How Many Chapters Are in Alan Wake Remastered?

Alan Wake Remastered is out now, but how many chapters does it have?. October has rolled around, and so has the release of Alan Wake Remastered. The action-adventure game was first released for the Xbox 360 back in 2012 and received a lot of praise for its pacing and suspense. The game quickly became a fan favorite, leading to a remastered version launching Oct. 5, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Riot Games Reveals New RGX 11z Pro Valorant Bundle

A new skin line inspired by gaming PC hardware is making its way to Valorant. Riot Games has announced a new RGX 11z Pro skin bundle, inspired by gaming PC hardware complete with LED lights and spinning mechanical parts. The skin bundle is set to include a few new features, not seen on other skins. These include a kill counter to keep track of how many enemies you've taken down each match, and the game's first katana melee weapon.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Complete the New World Trial of the Gladiator

In order to earn the rank of Gladiator, players must know how to complete the New World Trial of the Gladiator. All three factions offer players unique missions exclusive to the faction the player has joined. The Trial of the Gladiator quest is available to members of the Marauder faction, or the green faction, after they have earned the required reputation and have reached level 24. Completing this quest will unlock access to a wide range of faction unique weapons to aid players in their journey through the rest of the ranks.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy