Is Back 4 Blood Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Flame Atronachs are a reoccurring enemy in The Elder Scrolls world, but where can you find one in ESO?. Roam around Tamriel long enough in ESO and you're bound to come across a Flame Atronach. This daedric creature is easy to spot, floating across the ground with it's flame riddled body. A deadly enemy, Flame Atronachs are relatively simple to take down when encountered alone, but can soon become a problem when swarming. Inflicting flame and flare damage, its variety of attacks can soon leave you feeling burned up. Even upon defeat, it combusts into an explosion of flames. Be sure to move well away after taking one down.

