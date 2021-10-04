CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constitutional Originalism: What Is It and How Does It Impact the Supreme Court

By Elizabeth Djinis
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 4 days ago
When Republican leaders make judicial appointments, they are often looking for only one thing: whether a candidate adheres to the school of thought known as constitutional originalism. There’s a simple reason for that singular focus. To originalism proponents, it signals that judges will remain steadfast to the intended meaning of...

