TAU Researchers’ Discovery of Immune System’s ‘Double Agents’ May Help Win War on Cancer
A new Tel Aviv University study examined for the first time the development of a glioblastoma cancerous tumor in animal models with a normal immune system, to best simulate the development of the tumor in humans. The findings of the study showed that there are immune system cells that, even though their primary function is to attack and kill the cancer cells, actually act as “double agents” that increase and intensify the aggressiveness and threat of the tumor.www.jewishpress.com
