Teacher shortage at Growing Futures, Head Start program in Overland Park, creates domino effect on vulnerable children and families

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A new study conducted by the CDC shows children in schools where there is no mask mandate have a higher chance of contracting COVID. To some, this is a no-brainer. “If you wear a mask, the transmissibility of the virus is greatly reduced,” said William Brown, who has school-aged nieces and nephews. In fact, the study shows in schools with a mask mandate the number of kids infected daily, per 100,000, was about 16. That number is about 35 per100,000 kids in schools with no mandate. Some parents say masks don’t hurt. “They spread a lot of germs anyway,...

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO