Overland Park, KS

Teacher shortage at Growing Futures, Head Start program in Overland Park, creates domino effect on vulnerable children and families

By Leah Wankum
shawneemissionpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing Futures Early Education Center in Overland Park is facing a dire shortage of teachers. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, the nonprofit organization through Head Start typically had one or two vacancies to fill. Growing Futures now has eight unfilled teacher positions. For Terrie VanZandt-Travis, executive director...

