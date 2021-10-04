National Taco Day 2021: Here’s where you can get free tacos Monday

Monday is National Taco Day, according to the folks who make up these “national” food day celebrations.

But with Americans eating 4.5 billion tacos a year, any day we honor the tasty meal is a good one. Several restaurant chains around the country are joining in on the fun by offering deals and discounts on tacos. Below are a few of them.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers cannot be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)

· Carl’s Jr. : The hamburger chain is marking the day with a Guacamole Bacon Angus Burger Small Combo for $7.99.

· 7-Eleven: The chain’s 7 Rewards loyalty members can get 10 mini tacos for $1 at participating locations.

· Chuy’s: Buy an entrée and get a Crispy or Soft Ground Beef Taco for just $1. Chuy’s is “calling on taco fans everywhere to dress like a taco, post a photo with #ChuysTacoDay and head to their nearest Chuy’s for a free, dine-in entrée of their choice.”

· Del Taco: Get a free Stuffed Quesadilla Taco with an additional purchase. Go to Deltaco.com/delyeahrewards to register to get the deal.

· El Pollo Loco: order a crunchy taco and you’ll get a Mexican Coke for free. Loco Rewards members get a buy one, get one crunch taco.

· Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: Get select tacos for $1.50 on Monday.

· Long John Silver’s: Get free tacos Monday when you buy combo meals. You have to get a coupon that is posted to Long John Silver’s social media sites or sent to its email club members.

· PT’s Taverns: Get a chicken taco for $2 each Monday.

· Rubio’s Coastal Grill: You can get a free à la carte taco Monday with any purchase. You must use a coupon posted at Rubios.com/national-taco-day-offer in restaurants. If you are ordering online or through the app, use coupon code TACO.

· Taco Bell: At Taco Bell, you can get a free Crunchy Taco by placing a $1 minimum order through the Taco Bell app.

· Taco Cabana: Get $1 Bean & Cheese, Ground Beef and Shredded Chicken Tacos Monday at participating locations.

· Taco Del Mar: Buy one taco and get one free when you order online and use the promo code ‘IHeartTacos’ at checkout. One coupon per customer, limit of 4 BOGO tacos.

· Taco John’s: Taco John’s is offering a free Fried Chicken Taco any time today. Taco Bell: Get a free Crunchy Taco using the mobile app when you spend at least $1 at the restaurant.

· Tijuana Flats: If you are a rewards club member get a free taco with any purchase of $2 or more on Monday. You must use the in-app offer. Go to Tijuanaflats.com/rewards for more information.

