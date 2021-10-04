CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Kidd has a lot to prove

Cover picture for the articleJason Kidd is a basketball genius. Rick Carlisle has routinely stated that Kidd was the smartest player he ever coached. Thus far, that genius as a player has not transferred to his coaching career. His record as a head coach is 183 and 190 in the regular season and nine and 15 in the playoffs.

