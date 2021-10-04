Suspect charged with murder in shooting death of Utah football player Aaron Lowe

Police announced on Sunday that a 22-year-old man was arrested that morning in connection with the shooting death of Utah football player Aaron Lowe. The Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed the arrest of Buk M. Buk in Draper, Utah, early Sunday. Buk has been charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm. Lowe, 21, was shot and killed at a house party in Salt Lake City just after midnight on Sept. 26, just hours after the Utes beat Washington State. Buk is also accused of shooting a 20-year-old woman who has not been identified by police and remains in the hospital in critical condition.