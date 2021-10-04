Massive 126,000-gallon oil spill leaves wildlife dead on Southern California coast

A massive 126,000 gallon oil spill has dumped post-production crude off the coast of Southern California. The City of Huntington Beach said the spill measures approximately 5.8 nautical miles stretching from the Huntington Beach Pier to Newport Beach, forcing a closure of the ocean from the Pier to the Santa Ana River jetty. The U.S. Coast Guard said an oil sheen off the coast was first reported at 9:10 a.m. on Saturday morning.