Mets Daily Prospect Report, 10/4/21: The 2021 Mets minor league season ends in the most Metsian way possible

By Steve Sypa
Amazin' Avenue
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANCELLED (INCLEMENT WEATHER) Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (47-60) High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (48-70) Low-A: St. Lucie Mets (60-55) Complex: FCL Mets (32-22) All of you guys. I consider the Amazin’ Avenue commentariat to be the most best on the internet and that goes doubly so for those of you who follow our minor league coverage (also the best on the internet). As much as I enjoy going to games and seeing all of these players, it would all be pretty pointless without all of you. One of my favorite things is to log on in the morning, in the afternoon, at night, and see 25, 50, 100 comments in the Mets Daily Prospect Reports. I always read the comments. I generally try to interact with all of you on a daily basis. I enjoy the discussions, the conversations, the back-and-forths…I look forward to some good ones this winter, and all of you guys coming back in April 2022 for another season of Mets minor league baseball.

